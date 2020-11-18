Checked decor is in. Here are eight ways to get the look for your home.
From minimalist monochrome grids to kitschy pastel gingham, check patterns are the versatile interior trend we’re loving right now.
That’s right, this timeless print is adorning all of our most coveted pieces, whether they be found on Etsy handcrafted by independent makers or on the virtual shelves of Liberty.
If your pad is in need of a bit of a spruce then adding a pattern like this one will help give it the revamp it needs, as well as a trend-focused edge.
Here we have picked out eight of the coolest check-covered homeware pieces on the market to treat yourself to right now.
Anthropologie raylan cushion
This intricately woven pillow is a vibrant mix of texture and pattern.
It features boucle yarn and a delicate fringe trim.
Liberty London napkins set
Crafted from pre-washed, French flax linen, these napkins are inspired by the swinging Sixties with a kitschy check pattern.
Give your table a retro feel and snap them up for yourself.
Etsy pot plant cover
You get two styles in one with this reversible hessian planter bag. Lucky you.
As this piece is purely decoration, it’s best not to try and re-plant your leafy friend into this bag, it doesn’t have the right support to keep it upright. Instead, just cover the plastic pot your plant came in.
Fermoie cushion
This quality decorative cushion has been handmade in England using 100% linen for the cover with a duck and down feather filling.
It has a retro feel and we love its faded colours.
Matilda Goad squiggle jug
This festive jug is one of Matilda Goad’s signature home accessories.
We suggest using this jug as a vase and filling with bright tulips.
Goodhood way rug
This grid-textured rug is crafted from a yarn made from recycled plastic bottles, as part of Ferm Living’s bid to be more sustainable.
You’ll notice that the fringing is only partway around the edge for a quirky finish.
Etsy grid vase
Fill this elegant, elongated vase with tall stems to make a statement.
It is slipcast in Parian porcelain and left matte and unglazed on the outside to celebrate the quality of clay, which is marble smooth and delicately translucent.
Smallable Ruana throw
The Ruana throw is produced in Colombia using traditional craft techniques on horizontal looms.
The dyes used for colouring the wool are predominantly derived from natural materials such as plants and seeds.
Images: courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.