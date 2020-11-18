Interior design trend: 8 checked decor pieces to breathe life into your decor

Posted by for Homeware

Checked decor is in. Here are eight ways to get the look for your home.

From minimalist monochrome grids to kitschy pastel gingham, check patterns are the versatile interior trend we’re loving right now. 

That’s right, this timeless print is adorning all of our most coveted pieces, whether they be found on Etsy handcrafted by independent makers or on the virtual shelves of Liberty. 

If your pad is in need of a bit of a spruce then adding a pattern like this one will help give it the revamp it needs, as well as a trend-focused edge. 

Here we have picked out eight of the coolest check-covered homeware pieces on the market to treat yourself to right now.

  • Liberty London napkins set

    Crafted from pre-washed, French flax linen, these napkins are inspired by the swinging Sixties with a kitschy check pattern.

    Give your table a retro feel and snap them up for yourself.

    Shop napkins set of four at Liberty London, £50

    Buy now

  • Etsy pot plant cover

    You get two styles in one with this reversible hessian planter bag. Lucky you.

    As this piece is purely decoration, it’s best not to try and re-plant your leafy friend into this bag, it doesn’t have the right support to keep it upright. Instead, just cover the plastic pot your plant came in.

    Shop pot plant cover at Etsy, £11.53

    Buy now

  • Fermoie cushion

    This quality decorative cushion has been handmade in England using 100% linen for the cover with a duck and down feather filling.

    It has a retro feel and we love its faded colours.

    Shop cushion in cool pink cove at Fermoie, £125

    Buy now

  • Matilda Goad squiggle jug

    This festive jug is one of Matilda Goad’s signature home accessories.

    We suggest using this jug as a vase and filling with bright tulips.

    Shop squiggle jug at Matilda Goad, £75

    Buy now

  • Goodhood way rug

    This grid-textured rug is crafted from a yarn made from recycled plastic bottles, as part of Ferm Living’s bid to be more sustainable. 

    You’ll notice that the fringing is only partway around the edge for a quirky finish.

    Shop way rug by Ferm Living at Goodhood Store, £235

    Buy now

  • Etsy grid vase

    Fill this elegant, elongated vase with tall stems to make a statement.

    It is slipcast in Parian porcelain and left matte and unglazed on the outside to celebrate the quality of clay, which is marble smooth and delicately translucent.

    Shop grid vase at Etsy, £75

    Buy now

  • Smallable Ruana throw

    The Ruana throw is produced in Colombia using traditional craft techniques on horizontal looms. 

    The dyes used for colouring the wool are predominantly derived from natural materials such as plants and seeds.

    Shop Ruana throw at Smallable, £368

    Buy now

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.

Recommended by Megan Murray