Interior design trend: 11 fabulous leopard print homeware pieces for this season

Posted by for Homeware

All hail leopard print, the print we’re absolutely wild for this season. Shop our edit for the best homeware pieces out there with big cat energy.

Leopard print: you think you’ve seen it all before and probably way too much already, right? But look past the pattern that became synonymous with Eastenders’ Kat Slater and has been recycled every which way over the years, because in 2020 leopard print is très chic. 

It’s the trend that stealthily surrounded us. First, it started with a playful print to adorn towels at both Anthropologie and Zara Home. Then, we noticed some smaller home accessories had been stamped with its distinctive design. Before we knew it, leopard print was everywhere. Now we want it for ourselves. 

We’ve picked out the best homeware pieces for this season’s take on leopard print from the fun to the elegant – we particularly like Farrow & Ball’s pale lilac wallpaper. Shop below for our edit. 

Images: courtesy of brands 

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.