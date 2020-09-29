Leopard print: you think you’ve seen it all before and probably way too much already, right? But look past the pattern that became synonymous with Eastenders’ Kat Slater and has been recycled every which way over the years, because in 2020 leopard print is très chic.

It’s the trend that stealthily surrounded us. First, it started with a playful print to adorn towels at both Anthropologie and Zara Home. Then, we noticed some smaller home accessories had been stamped with its distinctive design. Before we knew it, leopard print was everywhere. Now we want it for ourselves.