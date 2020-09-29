All hail leopard print, the print we’re absolutely wild for this season. Shop our edit for the best homeware pieces out there with big cat energy.
Leopard print: you think you’ve seen it all before and probably way too much already, right? But look past the pattern that became synonymous with Eastenders’ Kat Slater and has been recycled every which way over the years, because in 2020 leopard print is très chic.
It’s the trend that stealthily surrounded us. First, it started with a playful print to adorn towels at both Anthropologie and Zara Home. Then, we noticed some smaller home accessories had been stamped with its distinctive design. Before we knew it, leopard print was everywhere. Now we want it for ourselves.
We’ve picked out the best homeware pieces for this season’s take on leopard print from the fun to the elegant – we particularly like Farrow & Ball’s pale lilac wallpaper. Shop below for our edit.
Lola leopard towel
Anthropologie has hailed leopard the print of the season, making these towels a must-buy.
They’re exclusive to Anthropologie and made from cotton velour with a whipstitch border.
I Am My Own Muse art print
We’re planning on channelling this fabulous leopard mood, well, for forever.
This playful piece is from Thee Bouffants, who specialises in bringing animals and objects to life with red lippy and buckets full of “sass”.
Shop I Am My Own Muse art print by Thee Bouffants at Society 6, £22.70
Leopard print towel
How gorgeous is this monochrome take from Zara Home?
The towels look so fluffy and would give any bathroom a bolt of personality.
Ocelot wallpaper
This chic, glamorous wallpaper from Farrow & Ball ticks off the trend without being too ‘in your face’.
It comes in a range of colours from soft grey to lavender and pale gold.
Porcelain cup
This dainty mug is perfect for your morning coffee and there’s even a matching saucer available for a touch of extra sophistication.
We particularly like the gold edging.
Leopard print shower curtain
Your bathroom need not miss out on a seasonal update with this chic shower curtain.
Although it looks quite warm in the picture above, in real life it’s a cool grey hue.
Leopard cushion
We love Habitat’s modern take on the leopard print trend with an abstract spot design.
This cushion’s teal shade would look gorgeous on anything from a rich, orange velvet sofa to pale lavender.
Leopard suede tray
We would say that this tray is a great place to store your keys or trinkets, but really, when it’s this stylish who would want to cover it up?
It has a suede surface with black leather handles.
Leopard vase
This playful, hand-painted vase takes this trend literally in a fun way.
Quail has become an industry go-to for quirky ceramics, often with animal themes.
Leopard Penelope accent chair
Oh, how we love an accent chair and this one is even more statement-making than most.
Go the whole hog and get one of these for under the window of your living room.
Shop leopard Penelope accent chair at Cult Furniture, £89 (was £179)
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.