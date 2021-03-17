Primary colours and bold designs are the interior design trend of the moment

This season’s brightest interior trend is bound to make you crack a smile.

Bright hues and striking patterns are what this season’s primary colour interior design trend is all about. 

Think blockish designs using the kind of hues that remind you of your first year classroom, and all the carefree joy that goes with it. 

From thoughtful artwork to tableware that gives you an edge, these pieces are embellished with vivid yellow or cabolt blue to stand out and make a fun statement.

Shop the trend below and give your home a dose of happiness before summer.

  • Bahay Hablon II art print

    Colourful wavy art print
    Interior design trend: Bahay

    This lively art print almost moves in front of your eyes with a mesmerising mix of colours and lines.

    Bahay is a Filipino brand which offers a dreamy beach aesthetic, which the  founder, Claudine Dignadice, describes as a vintage island summer look.

    Shop Hablon II art print ay Bahay, £25

  • Houseof blue ceiling light

    Blue pendant ceiling light
    Interior design trend: Houseof

    This vivid, almost metallic, shade of blue is so striking that it would add a modern twist to any kitchen or living room.

    Houseof is a brilliant go-to for reasonable and stylish lighting, for any part of the home.

    Shop blue pendant ceiling light at houseof, £49

  • Lazy Oaf flower bed bedding

    Colourful floral bedding from Lazy Oaf
    Interior design trend: Lazy Oaf bedding

    This fun bedding from Lazy Oaf exudes a happy-go-lucky feeling, which is something we could all probably do with right now. 

    It is made in Portugal with 100% cotton and is soft to the touch. 

    Shop flower bed bedding at Lazy Oaf, £115

  • HAY terracotta swirl bowl

    HAY colourful bowl
    Interior design trend: HAY

    Primary colours make us think of being a child again, finger painting with reckless abandon. 

    And, what better way to nod to that carefree feeling than with this bowl, which is decorated with colour paint splodges?

    Shop HAY terracotta swirl bowl at Liberty London, £89

  • Angela Mugnai red gingham table runner

    Angela Mugnai red tablecloth
    Interior design trend: Angela Mugnai

    Angela Mugnai is one of the best interior brands to come out of lockdown with incredibly pretty designs such as baroque candles and heart-shaped placemats. 

    This gingham table runner is from 100% cotton in Italy and should be a staple for any summer dining.

    Shop red table runner at Angela Mugnai, £18.90 (was £34)

  • Sasha Compton Kitsch Classic Jugs art print

    Colourful jugs art print
    Interior design trend: Sasha Compton

    Sasha Compton is a British artist living in Amsterdam who has a penchant for colour and Greek mythology. 

    She combines beautiful shades with her quirky illustrative style, drawing on goddesses and the celestial for inspiration. 

    Shop Kitsch Classic Jugs art print at Sasha Compton, £58

  • Terrazzo and Titz jesmonite square coaster

    Terrazzo coasters with bright colours
    Interior design trend: Terrazzo and Titz

    Nod to this bright and bold trend in a subtle way, by popping a terrazzo coaster on your coffee table. 

    Each one is handmade, meaning all the colours are handmixed and differ slightly from product to product, something which makes them unique.

    Shop jesmonite square coaster at Terrazzo and Titz, from £4

  • Dar Leone Sierra Bay cushion

    Dar Leone sierra bay cushion
    Interior design trend: Dar Leone

    These broad, vivid brush strokes of color interspersed alongside a muted white background is supposed to pay homage to west Africa’s Sierra Bay.

    Crafted from luxurious linen, this coastal-inspired cushion will bring some calm to your living room.

    Shop Sierra Bay cushion at Dar Leone, £35

  • The Folio Society Sophie's World

    Sophie's World coffee table book
    Interior design trend: The Folio Society

    The Folio Society has done it again with its publishing of Sophie’s World in bright, primary colours.

    This eye-catching version is also full of enchanting illustration throughout.

    Shop Sophie’s World by Jostein Gaarder at The Folio Society, £49.95

  • The Cornrow Side Eye art print

    Colourful art print
    Interior design trend: The Cornrow

    This primary coloured art print is brimming with personality and charisma.

    Kemi, co-founder of The Cornrow, has one of this artist’s pieces hanging in her own home, which you can see in Stylist’s renovation series.

    Shop Side Eye art print by Adeyam Tsehaye Studio at The Cornrow, £30

  • Slow Down Studio blanket

    Yellow, orange and blue throw
    Interior design trend: Slow Down Studio

    This Donnelly graphic-print recycled cotton-blend blanket is designed by Kepardi Company and Bravery Co and produced by Slow Down Studio.

    It’s just the thing to liven up an armchair or sofa.

    Shop Slow Down Studio blanket at Selfridges, £220

Images: courtesy of brands

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a senior digital writer for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about homeware (particularly candles), travel, food trends, restaurants and all the wonderful things London has to offer.

