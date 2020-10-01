Interior design trend: 6 tufted soft furnishings and homeware

Posted by for Homeware

Our edit of the most gorgeous tufted homeware to shop right now.

Tufted: it’s a funny ol’ word. Here at Stylist HQ we’ve spotted it cropping up as an autumn/winter 2020 homeware trend. But what on earth does it mean? 

Well, when it comes to interior design, it can mean a smattering of things and often changes depending on the designer. When we think of tufted homeware, though, it’s all about soft cotton, fur and fringing that have been playfully mixed to create a textured effect that’s often in a diamond shape or little bit wonky. In other words, this is not the trend for minimalists.

Tufted is a gorgeous look for soft furnishings like cushions, throws, bedspreads and rugs. It has a creative, bohemian feel which looks equally as effective when using colour or just monochrome.

We love all things tufted and, as such, have done the hard shopping work for you (thank us later). Here’s the 6 of the most glorious tufted homeware buys to bring you joy this autumn.

