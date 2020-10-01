Our edit of the most gorgeous tufted homeware to shop right now.
Tufted: it’s a funny ol’ word. Here at Stylist HQ we’ve spotted it cropping up as an autumn/winter 2020 homeware trend. But what on earth does it mean?
Well, when it comes to interior design, it can mean a smattering of things and often changes depending on the designer. When we think of tufted homeware, though, it’s all about soft cotton, fur and fringing that have been playfully mixed to create a textured effect that’s often in a diamond shape or little bit wonky. In other words, this is not the trend for minimalists.
Tufted is a gorgeous look for soft furnishings like cushions, throws, bedspreads and rugs. It has a creative, bohemian feel which looks equally as effective when using colour or just monochrome.
We love all things tufted and, as such, have done the hard shopping work for you (thank us later). Here’s the 6 of the most glorious tufted homeware buys to bring you joy this autumn.
Ecru embroidered cotton blanket
The earthy tones featured on this throw are all the rage right now, making this piece an instant must-buy.
We love the mix of textures and patterns, especially the cute pom poms lining its edges.
Shop Ecru embroidered cotton blanket with tassels at Maisons du Monde, £33
Arizona tufted rug
Sass and Belle describe this rug as having “desert chic” and with this sumptuous tones of orange and gold, we have to agree.
Not too big and not too small, this is the perfect rug for a small bedroom space.
Tufted Lula cushion
The ultimate tufted homeware piece, this desirable cushion is a plethora of rich tones and eye-catching textures.
With varying lengths and hues, it has bags of personality.
Tufted wall decoration
This modern wall decoration gives the tufted trend a contemporary makeover.
If clean lines and muted tones are your thing, this is the piece for you.
Nora cushion
Colour fans will squeal at this gorgeous cushion from Habitat, which is full of saturated hues.
Thanks to its super-soft touch, it’s a comfy accompaniment to any bedroom.
Tufted 'Shani' bedding set
Here, the diamond shape and texture reigns supreme.
This soft, cotton bedspread is simple while still carrying a boho vibe, making it a relaxed look to dress your bed.
Images: courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.