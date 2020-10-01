Tufted: it’s a funny ol’ word. Here at Stylist HQ we’ve spotted it cropping up as an autumn/winter 2020 homeware trend. But what on earth does it mean?

Well, when it comes to interior design, it can mean a smattering of things and often changes depending on the designer. When we think of tufted homeware, though, it’s all about soft cotton, fur and fringing that have been playfully mixed to create a textured effect that’s often in a diamond shape or little bit wonky. In other words, this is not the trend for minimalists.

Tufted is a gorgeous look for soft furnishings like cushions, throws, bedspreads and rugs. It has a creative, bohemian feel which looks equally as effective when using colour or just monochrome.