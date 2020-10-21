Interior design trend: 11 egg yolk yellow home accessories to shop now

Posted by for Homeware

11 gloriously golden egg yolk yellow home accessories that will cheer your home right up.

When it comes to interior design there’s one colour that’s reigning supreme this season and, in the words of Coldplay, it’s all yellow.

We know we’ve left the summer months behind but this isn’t a case of a recapturing the sunshine. Nor is it really reflective of the dark golden hue that the leaves turn at this time of year. Instead, the yellow of the moment is gloriously rich and full of depth, like an egg yolk.

Yup, that’s right, egg yolk yellow is the shade favoured by brands like Matilda Goad, whose bright jug vase is just waiting to be plonked on your kitchen table. It’s also the colour that Habitat and Shrimps picked to base their second collaboration around, dousing rugs, chairs and pillows in this bold stain.

So, if you fancy giving your home a dose of the shade du jour, check out our edit of egg yolk yellow home accessories and give your home a pop of this fabulous colour.

  • Dried Craspedia Globosa

    Dried botanicals are all the rage right now, but there’s a special place in our hearts (and home) for these globe-like flowers.

    Style them with foliage for a fuller look or on their own.

    Shop Billy Buttons at La Redoute, £20

    Buy now

  • Natural tapered candles

    Tapered candles are a huge trend but if you’re looking to nail the chicest look of all, go for a naturally yellow beeswax set. 

    Wax Atelier’s candles have organic cotton wicks and a two and a half hour burn time.

    Shop tapered candles set of six at Wax Atelier, £23

    Buy now

  • Golden yellow glazed tile

    These cheery tiles are handmade in Portugal with a gorgeously glossy finish.

    Each one is slightly different, with natural variations in tone and an undulating surface.

    Shop golden yellow glazed tile at Bert & May, £3

    Buy now

  • Marlon armchair

    This month saw the launch of the second collaboration between homeware giant Habitat and fashion brand Shrimps, which was inspired by 1970s Palm Springs and old Hollywood.

    The Marlon armchair is a signature piece from the collection and a desirable mix of natural rattan and a yellow geometric print.

    Shop Marlon armchair at Habitat x Shrimps, £395 (stock coming soon)

    Buy now

  • Tartan Squiggle Jug

    Matilda Goad is a master of tabletop decor and this gleeful jug doesn’t disappoint. 

    Use it as a water jug when entertaining guests or to display a bright bunch of blooms.

    Shop Tartan Squiggle Jug at Matilda Goad, £75

    Buy now

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.