11 gloriously golden egg yolk yellow home accessories that will cheer your home right up.
When it comes to interior design there’s one colour that’s reigning supreme this season and, in the words of Coldplay, it’s all yellow.
We know we’ve left the summer months behind but this isn’t a case of a recapturing the sunshine. Nor is it really reflective of the dark golden hue that the leaves turn at this time of year. Instead, the yellow of the moment is gloriously rich and full of depth, like an egg yolk.
Yup, that’s right, egg yolk yellow is the shade favoured by brands like Matilda Goad, whose bright jug vase is just waiting to be plonked on your kitchen table. It’s also the colour that Habitat and Shrimps picked to base their second collaboration around, dousing rugs, chairs and pillows in this bold stain.
So, if you fancy giving your home a dose of the shade du jour, check out our edit of egg yolk yellow home accessories and give your home a pop of this fabulous colour.
Dried Craspedia Globosa
Dried botanicals are all the rage right now, but there’s a special place in our hearts (and home) for these globe-like flowers.
Style them with foliage for a fuller look or on their own.
Natural tapered candles
Tapered candles are a huge trend but if you’re looking to nail the chicest look of all, go for a naturally yellow beeswax set.
Wax Atelier’s candles have organic cotton wicks and a two and a half hour burn time.
Golden yellow glazed tile
These cheery tiles are handmade in Portugal with a gorgeously glossy finish.
Each one is slightly different, with natural variations in tone and an undulating surface.
Marlon armchair
This month saw the launch of the second collaboration between homeware giant Habitat and fashion brand Shrimps, which was inspired by 1970s Palm Springs and old Hollywood.
The Marlon armchair is a signature piece from the collection and a desirable mix of natural rattan and a yellow geometric print.
Shop Marlon armchair at Habitat x Shrimps, £395 (stock coming soon)
Tartan Squiggle Jug
Matilda Goad is a master of tabletop decor and this gleeful jug doesn’t disappoint.
Use it as a water jug when entertaining guests or to display a bright bunch of blooms.
Raised design glass tumbler
Add a low-key splash of yellow to your dining table with this chunky glassware.
Velvet cushion cover
A simple scatter cushion like this one from H&M Home is an easy way to inject your living room with a little egg yolk yellow.
This one is made from a soft cotton velvet, which is just what you need on a chilly winter night.
Lemon Pie cutlery set
Take your tablescape to a new level with this sweetly-named cutlery set.
There are 24 pieces in the set, crafted from stainless steel and silicone.
Tamegroute small yellow bowl
This beautiful, textured bowl is handmade in Tamegroute, a village in Morocco.
Each one is a little different, making it unique.
Randall table lamp
This lamp is a slim, delicate shape and would sit prettily on a bedside table.
Its colour packs a punchy picture though, and would shine brightly in any bedroom.
Dessert plate
Say oui to this cute plate which is designed specifically for the best meal of the day: dessert.
It has been designed by artist Clare V, who was inspired by the life and artwork of Pablo Picasso when he lived in Cannes.
Images: courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.