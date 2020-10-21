When it comes to interior design there’s one colour that’s reigning supreme this season and, in the words of Coldplay, it’s all yellow.

We know we’ve left the summer months behind but this isn’t a case of a recapturing the sunshine. Nor is it really reflective of the dark golden hue that the leaves turn at this time of year. Instead, the yellow of the moment is gloriously rich and full of depth, like an egg yolk.

Yup, that’s right, egg yolk yellow is the shade favoured by brands like Matilda Goad, whose bright jug vase is just waiting to be plonked on your kitchen table. It’s also the colour that Habitat and Shrimps picked to base their second collaboration around, dousing rugs, chairs and pillows in this bold stain.