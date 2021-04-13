John Lewis & Partners may be one of the oldest names on the high street but 157 years after its inception, the brand is still coming up with new ways to reinvent itself and appeal to new customers.

Anyday is John Lewis & Partners answer to this gap. It spans 2,400 products with a big emphasis on homeware and has been proclaimed as the brand’s most affordable range ever.

Think compact sofas around the £300 mark and on-trend terrazzo table lights for under £20. The range focuses on quality, value and style, providing those with a more restrictive budget the opportunity to kit out their space with John Lewis & Partner products, without the big price tag.

Here, we’ve narrowed down the huge online offering to an edit of our must-buy pieces.