John Lewis & Partners Anyday range: 11 on-trend home accessories to buy now

Anyday is the new range from John Lewis & Partners which focuses on style, quality and value; perfect for first homes or rented properties. Check out our favourite pieces from the collection below.

John Lewis & Partners may be one of the oldest names on the high street but 157 years after its inception, the brand is still coming up with new ways to reinvent itself and appeal to new customers. 

After a year of being stuck inside, many of us have become interiors enthusiasts and with homeware trends booming on Instagram and renters like interiors writer Emma Jane Palin challenging the idea that you have to own a home to make it feel like yours, there’s a gap in the market for an accessible homeware range. 

Anyday is John Lewis & Partners answer to this gap. It spans 2,400 products with a big emphasis on homeware and has been proclaimed as the brand’s most affordable range ever. 

Think compact sofas around the £300 mark and on-trend terrazzo table lights for under £20. The range focuses on quality, value and style, providing those with a more restrictive budget the opportunity to kit out their space with John Lewis & Partner products, without the big price tag. 

Here, we’ve narrowed down the huge online offering to an edit of our must-buy pieces.

  • John Lewis & Partner Ridge TV stand

    Dark blue TV cabinet
    John Lewis & Partners TV console

    While a TV isn’t the prettiest object in a living room, this stylish stand turns it into a design feature.

    The ridged door is made from bamboo and we love the bold blue hue, although a pale grey is also available if that’s more to your taste.

    Shop TV stand at John Lewis & Partners, £199

  • John Lewis & Partners terrazzo blub lamp

    White terrazzo table lamp
    John Lewis & Partners terrazzo lamp

    Terrazzo is a big interiors trend that isn’t going anywhere and this reasonably priced table lamp makes it easy to get a piece of the action.

    Opt for minimalist white, industrial steel grey or a soft shade of pink.

    Shop terrazzo lamp at John Lewis & Partners, £18

  • John Lewis & Partners tiger cushion

    Blue tiger cushion
    John Lewis & Partners cushion

    This colourful cushion brings together digital printing, embroidery and applique for a creative feel. 

    It would look amazing on a teal sofa, giving the zingy orange hue a chance to really pop. 

    Shop tiger cushion at John Lewis & Partners, £20

  • John Lewis & Partners cotton rope storage baskets set

    White and blue storage baskets
    John Lewis & Partners storage baskets

    Who doesn’t love a stylish storage solution? These cotton rope baskets can be popped anywhere; next to a sofa, on top of a cupboard or under a table. 

    Shop storage baskets at John Lewis & Partners, £25

  • John Lewis & Partners scoop armchair

    Pink armchair
    John Lewis & Partners armchair

    An accent chair can take a living room’s decor to the next level. 

    We adore this chair’s curved shape and soft upholstery, but watch out for the boucle version which should be coming back into stock soon. 

    Shop scoop armchair at John Lewis & Partners, £225

  • John Lewis & Partners Jaipur rug

    Green patterned rug
    John Lewis & Partners rug

    This contemporary rug has a familial feel as it features a re-worked version of a traditional design, you’ll have no doubt seen again and again. 

    As well as dusty green, this rug comes in mustard and pink. 

    Shop Jaipur rug at John Lewis & Partners, from £70

  • John Lewis & Partners mustard fleece throw

    Mustard fleece throw
    John Lewis & Partners fleece throw

    We know spring is a-coming but really, do we trust the British weather not to throw a few cold, rainy days at us?

    For those times, snuggle up on the sofa with this soft fleece throw which comes in a wide range of colours including duck egg, steel grey and pink.

    Shop fleece throw at John Lewis & Partners, £12

  • John Lewis & Partners Palmeraie cushion

    John Lewis & Partners patterned cushion
    John Lewis & Partners cushions

    The dreamy colour palette of this detailed cushion is perfect for the season change and updating your sofa for spring. 

    The pattern is an abstract take on a still life scene and has been digitally printed.

    Shop Palmeraie cushion at John Lewis & Partners, £20

  • John Lewis & Partners radio

    Blue minimalist radio
    John Lewis & Partners radio

    The Spectrum Duo II DAB radio has a clean, contemporary style, making it a design feature as well as a great piece of kit. 

    John Lewis & Partners says it delivers a “clear digital stereo sound” and it can be streamed through both wireless and NFC connectivity.

    Shop Spectrum Duo II DAB radio at John Lewis & Partners, £69

  • John Lewis & Partners leaf effect vase

    Shapely blue speckled vase
    John Lewis & Partners vase

    This delicate vase has a soft leaf effect with different shades of green to compliment the foliage or flowers displayed inside.

    Each one is handmade which means that there may be variations in colour but also that is each one is unique.

    Shop leaf effect vase at John Lewis & Partners, £15

  • John Lewis & Partners Sweep small sofa

    Blue sofa from John Lewis
    John Lewis & Partners sofa

    Looking for a compact, nifty sofa which fits the bill without a huge price tag?

    The Anyday range boasts a selection of sofas, but this one is great all-rounder and perfect for a first home.

    Shop Sweep small sofa at John Lewis & Partners, £299

Images: John Lewis & Partners

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a senior digital writer for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about homeware (particularly candles), travel, food trends, restaurants and all the wonderful things London has to offer.

