Whether you’re cuddling up with a book on your sofa or you’re sipping on a glass of wine in your garden, these lightweight blankets are perfect for staying warm on those cool summer evenings.
Summer is just around the corner and we can’t wait to throw on our sundresses and soak up the sun — but until then, we’re trying to make the most of the last days of spring. And, as we all know, in Britain, that means layers, layers, layers.
While layering up with jackets and jumpers will probably get you through a chilly spring evening, why not take it a step further by adding a lightweight throw to the mix?
We cannot get enough of these gorgeous blankets this spring. These ultra-thin throws are perfect for curling up under after the sun goes down and the chilly spring air starts threatening to cut your evening short. Whether you’re after a soft cashmere blend or a stylish lightweight linen, here are our picks for the top lightweight throws this spring.
Piglet in Bed oatmeal linen crinkle throw
This sophisticated, ultra-lightweight linen throw is the ultimate minimalistic addition to your bed, sofa or outdoor seating area.
Arket Linnea Andersson blanket
Featuring a gorgeous abstract leaf design by Swedish artist Linnea Andersson, this lamsbwool blanket from Arket is giving Scandinavian chic — and we are obsessed.
Stille cotton knit throw
A modern geometric pattern in bold black, white and red means this throw blanket will elevate any space — plus, it will keep you warm and cosy all year long.
Urbanara Couco blanket
When all you need is a thin layer to wrap yourself up in, you’ll love reaching for this thin crinkle blanket from Urbanara.
Urban Outfitters Aden tufted throw blanket
If boho chic is your preferred vibe, look no further than this striking tufted number. Wrap yourself up in this cosy throw and feel instantly transported to a beach at sunset.
Anthropologie Sarah Campbell flowerbed throw blanket
Usher in the summer with this gorgeous floral throw from Anthropologie — after all, maximalism is in.
Shop Sarah Campbell flowerbed throw blanket at Anthropologie, £98
The Tartan Blanket Co. cashmere knee blanket in cream rustic check
This classic, sophisticated cashmere throw from The Tartan Blanket Co. is so mind-bogglingly soft that you’ll never want to throw it off.
Shop cashmere knee blanket in cream rustic check at The Tartan Blanket Co., £275
Slow Down Studio Rodriguez graphic-print recycled-cotton throw
From Slow Down Studio, this unusual throw features a modern design of a woman holding a jug by graphic artist Marije Maria. Drape this throw over your sofa or favourite armchair to create a striking focal point in any room.
Shop Slow Down Studio Rodriguez graphic-print recycled-cotton throw at Selfridges, £245
Zara Home striped blanket with Picasso embroidery
From its Picasso collection, Zara’s understated linen Picasso throw is inspired by the artist’s manuscripts. Whether you’re a fan of modern art or you simply want to evoke a sunny 1950s summer in Europe, this throw will not disappoint.
Shop striped blanket with Picasso embroidery at Zara Home, £99.99
H&M tasselled cotton blanket
A simple minimalist beige throw with a tasselled edge, this H&M throw will fit effortlessly into any home.
Heritage House Abstract Matisse cotton blanket
This vibrant pink and blue blanket, inspired by the abstract work of modern artist Henri Matisse, is sure to add a real pop of colour to your living room or garden.
Shop Heritage House abstract Matisse cotton blanket at Etsy, £39.95
Images: courtesy of brands