Summer is just around the corner and we can’t wait to throw on our sundresses and soak up the sun — but until then, we’re trying to make the most of the last days of spring. And, as we all know, in Britain, that means layers, layers, layers.

While layering up with jackets and jumpers will probably get you through a chilly spring evening, why not take it a step further by adding a lightweight throw to the mix?

We cannot get enough of these gorgeous blankets this spring. These ultra-thin throws are perfect for curling up under after the sun goes down and the chilly spring air starts threatening to cut your evening short. Whether you’re after a soft cashmere blend or a stylish lightweight linen, here are our picks for the top lightweight throws this spring.