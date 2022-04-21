All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Marks & Spencer’s summer living collection will have you dreaming of holidays and sunny days spent outdoors. Inspired by travel, the range features leafy jungle prints on picnic sets, splashes of sea blue on cushions, and earth-toned Mediterranean-style ceramics.
With the weather warming up, you’ve probably been spending more time outdoors, and maybe you’ve noticed that your garden or balcony could do with a bit of TLC. M&S is here to help with a summer collection designed for outdoor living.
And even if you don’t have much space to soak up the sun at home, with leaf prints and nautical touches on picnic sets, you can take the collection with you on outdoor adventures.
The new range includes everything from garden furniture to outdoor cushions, throws and candles, so whether you’re planning a total garden overhaul or just need a few finishing touches, there should be something to suit.
This summer, many of us will be heading off for breaks abroad after a couple of years of staycations. Travel is a big theme for this summer range from M&S, so even when you come back from your trip the holiday vibes can continue at home.
For those whose dream destination is a safari getaway, there are leafy jungle patterns and animal motifs. Or if a beach holiday is more your style, there are seahorse and starfish-shaped serving platters and splashes of sea blues on cushions and picnic plates. There’s also a Mediterranean feel to some items, such as the oversized citronella candles and earth-toned ceramics.
The best bit? It might be the summer collection, but most of the range is available to shop online now. Here are some of our favourite pieces.
M&S straw outdoor cushion
An outdoor cushion may seem like an extravagance, but al fresco lounging can quickly become uncomfortable if the only thing between you and the ground is a thin picnic blanket. This straw option will place your head in the perfect reading position and look good while doing so.
M&S set of four jungle picnic dinner plates
This multi-coloured jungle design is a fresh spin on the popular leaf-print trend. And, as each plate is a different shade, no one will get their meals mixed up at your next picnic.
M&S set of three reactive glazed bud vases
Whether you want to display some freshly picked home-grown blooms or a £5 supermarket bunch, these bud vases will bring a rustic, Mediterranean feel to your outdoors (or indoors).
M&S bistro chair and tables set in natural
Eating outside is one of summer’s simplest pleasures. But, while a plate balanced on your lap is cute for a picnic, if you’re going to be serving up meals in your own garden on a regular basis, you’ll need something sturdier like this bistro chair and table set.
M&S citronella three-wick candle in terracotta
Not only will this candle help create a cosy atmosphere in your outdoor space, the citronella scent will also ward off flying insects. Yes, even the pesky mosquitos that plague those of us who live in the south of England.
Images: Courtesy of M&S