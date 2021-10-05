A collage of interior items

Get autumn-ready with these homeware buys from Mango Home

Autumn is officially here and Mango Home is tempting us with these fall-ready items.

Autumn is officially upon us! As the leaves begin to turn and the chilly weather sets in, we’re embracing all things autumnal and curling up under or chic blankets and holding onto our favourite ceramic mugs as we settle into this new season.

While some may have longed for an extended summer, the prospect of new autumn buys has been calling our name – and there are some new pieces that would turn the biggest summer lover into an autumn aficionado.

One of the brands ahead of the curve with its selection of autumn homewares is Mango Home.

From checked-wool cushion covers to gingham blankets, we’ve run down some of the best buys this season to get you feeling all cosy and warm inside and out.

  • 100% cotton waffle towel

    A photo of a Mango Home towel
    Mango autumn buys: 100% cotton waffle towel

    There’s nothing like stepping out of a shower into a welcoming bath towel – and this burnt orange cotton towel will keep you warm and look great hanging on your towel rack.

    Shop cotton waffle towel, £19.99

  • Striped cotton tablecloth

    A photo of a table with Mango Home tablecloth
    Mango autumn buys: Striped cotton tablecloth

    This tablecloth is made of recycled cotton-blend fabric and comes in a striking grey and pink design, adding a subtle touch to your dining space.

    Shop striped cotton tablecloth, £35.99

  • Velor touch hand towel

    A photo of hand towel
    Mango autumn buys: Velor touch hand towel

    A velour hand towel? Yes, please! This black and white hand towel is soft to the touch and its stark design will make it a standout item in your bathroom.

    Shop velor touch hand towel, £12.99 

  • Embroidered cotton napkins

    A photo of napkins
    Mango Home Embroidered napkins

    These embroidered cotton napkins will add a nice touch to your kitchen table, thanks to its simple yet kitsch design.

    Shop embroidered cotton napkins, £15.99

  • Premium quality face towel

    A photo of hand towels on shelves
    Mango autumn buys: Premium quality face towel

    This face towel evokes warmth with its deep maroon hue and great quality, providing resistance and great absorption.

    Shop premium quality face towel, £4.99 

  • Checked wool blanket

    a photo of a sofa and blanket on it
    Mango autumn buys: Checked wool blanket

    Stay wrapped up in this graphic checked blanket, complete with fringe details to keep you warm during the colder months.

    Shop checked wool blanket, £69.99

Images: Mango Home

