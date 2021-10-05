All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Autumn is officially here and Mango Home is tempting us with these fall-ready items.
Autumn is officially upon us! As the leaves begin to turn and the chilly weather sets in, we’re embracing all things autumnal and curling up under or chic blankets and holding onto our favourite ceramic mugs as we settle into this new season.
While some may have longed for an extended summer, the prospect of new autumn buys has been calling our name – and there are some new pieces that would turn the biggest summer lover into an autumn aficionado.
One of the brands ahead of the curve with its selection of autumn homewares is Mango Home.
From checked-wool cushion covers to gingham blankets, we’ve run down some of the best buys this season to get you feeling all cosy and warm inside and out.
100% cotton gingham braided blanket
Cosy up in this gingham-checked braided blanket to keep warm on those chill nights at home.
Braided basket
These braided baskets make the perfect accessory, adding style and flair to your kitchen table.
100% cotton cushion case
Add a pop of colour to your home with this mustard cushion cover. Made of 100% cotton, this cover will add comfort and style to any living space.
Printed cotton duvet cover
Cottagecore lovers will love this ditsy floral duvet cover, thanks to its whimsical print while keeping you warm and cosy.
Padded cotton quilt
Comfort is key this autumn – and this padded cotton quilt will provide just that.
100% cotton waffle towel
There’s nothing like stepping out of a shower into a welcoming bath towel – and this burnt orange cotton towel will keep you warm and look great hanging on your towel rack.
Striped cotton tablecloth
This tablecloth is made of recycled cotton-blend fabric and comes in a striking grey and pink design, adding a subtle touch to your dining space.
Velor touch hand towel
A velour hand towel? Yes, please! This black and white hand towel is soft to the touch and its stark design will make it a standout item in your bathroom.
Embroidered cotton napkins
These embroidered cotton napkins will add a nice touch to your kitchen table, thanks to its simple yet kitsch design.
Premium quality face towel
This face towel evokes warmth with its deep maroon hue and great quality, providing resistance and great absorption.
Checked wool blanket
Stay wrapped up in this graphic checked blanket, complete with fringe details to keep you warm during the colder months.
Images: Mango Home