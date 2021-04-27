As we tug our hostess hats firmly on once again, it seems timely to pay heed to our homeware game. There is, after all, only so much comfort a beer garden sans outdoor heaters can give you.

So, instead, let’s consider what we already have at home. Do you have blankets and cushions for outdoor seating? Candles to create an ambience? If the answer to any of the above was no, then you’ll be thrilled to know that Mango has debuted its first homeware line today and it’s brimming with everything you need to be the hostess with the mostest this summer.