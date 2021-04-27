Mango launches homeware and it’s better than you could imagine
Featuring a summer-ready line-up of blankets, bed linen and candles, this is a conscious collection you will want a slice of.
As we tug our hostess hats firmly on once again, it seems timely to pay heed to our homeware game. There is, after all, only so much comfort a beer garden sans outdoor heaters can give you.
So, instead, let’s consider what we already have at home. Do you have blankets and cushions for outdoor seating? Candles to create an ambience? If the answer to any of the above was no, then you’ll be thrilled to know that Mango has debuted its first homeware line today and it’s brimming with everything you need to be the hostess with the mostest this summer.
Inspired by the Mediterranean lifestyle, the Spanish brand’s first foray into interiors focusses on dreamy bed linen, cushions, blankets and candles in a palette of muted neutral hues; think: beiges, browns and greys with the occasional injection of blues and greens to conjure up the feeling of lazy afternoons in the sun.
In a bid to make its homeware debut as conscious as possible, Mango has ensured that 75% of the materials used in the collection have sustainable properties, having been produced with linen or sustainable cotton.
“Launching this new collection is a natural evolution for Mango, in order to offer our customers more of a lifestyle product,” says Laura Vila, director of Mango Home. “The designs are inspired by the Mediterranean and we have used mainly natural materials for the first part of the collection, which focuses mainly on textile products.”
Mango, which was founded in Barcelona in 1984, isn’t the first high-street stalwart to lend its clout to interiors. Zara, Arket and H&M have crafted cult interior brands, with the latter recently collaborating with Diane von Furstenberg on a sell-out collection.
A poll carried out by interiors e-tailer Made.com last year found that two-thirds of people are shopping homewares online every month.
Mango’s debut homeware line is now available to buy from Mango.com, prices start from £5.99.
Images: Mango