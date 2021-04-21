We love a new interiors trend, and what we love more than one specific trend is one that allows us to show off all of our favourite home accessories, at once. The idea of tablescaping and filling your dining table with joyful ceramics, glassware and quirky candles is one a lot of people have got on board with. And rightly so when it makes dinner time even more exciting.

The next show-off-everything-at-once trend sweeping the interiors world by storm is mantelscaping. So, what is this new buzzword we hear you cry? It’s the concept of styling your mantelpiece with amazing homeware pieces – from candlesticks and matchboxes to vases and trinket dishes.

Mantelscaping is all about clever styling to make your fireplace a focus point for the room. Don’t have a mantel? Fear not, as this trend can be created using a shelf, sideboard or any area that’s up against a wall.

Without further ado, we’ve found the home accessories that’ll get you started on the road to being a mantelscaping hero. Be prepared to want to clear a space in your home for this lovely lot.