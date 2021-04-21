Mantelscaping is the new way to style your favourite home accessories and this is how you can do it yourself. Note: no mantlepiece necessary for this one.
We love a new interiors trend, and what we love more than one specific trend is one that allows us to show off all of our favourite home accessories, at once. The idea of tablescaping and filling your dining table with joyful ceramics, glassware and quirky candles is one a lot of people have got on board with. And rightly so when it makes dinner time even more exciting.
The next show-off-everything-at-once trend sweeping the interiors world by storm is mantelscaping. So, what is this new buzzword we hear you cry? It’s the concept of styling your mantelpiece with amazing homeware pieces – from candlesticks and matchboxes to vases and trinket dishes.
Mantelscaping is all about clever styling to make your fireplace a focus point for the room. Don’t have a mantel? Fear not, as this trend can be created using a shelf, sideboard or any area that’s up against a wall.
Without further ado, we’ve found the home accessories that’ll get you started on the road to being a mantelscaping hero. Be prepared to want to clear a space in your home for this lovely lot.
Mantelscaping home accessories
Anissa Kermiche bookends
One of the latest designs from jewellery and homeware designer Anissa Kermiche, the happy endings book ends are bound to be a hit. You can buy them individually so you can use the iconic bodies as an ornament, too.
Anna + Nina candle holder
Move away from the vintage style candlesticks you usually find on the mantelpiece and opt for colourful glass versions instead. This sunny yellow number from Anna + Nina will look so good with a twisted tapered candle.
Shop Anna + Nina sunset orange candle holder at Liberty, £34.95
Ajouter candle set
Shell homeware has been trending for a while now and these cute candles are the perfect way to try it out. The set comes with a pink, white and mint style so you’ll be able to scatter them around your home.
Lights and Lamp table lamp
Make sure you can see your favourite home accessories on your mantelpiece even after dark with this mini lamp. The minimalist style will suit any interiors taste and will never fail to light up the room.
Pollenet bunches
A stunning bouquet of flowers will make any house a home and Pollenet is the go-to for unique bunches. Get a weekly order and make sure your mantelpiece or shelf never goes without joyful flowers.
Att Pynta vase
Donut vases are a mini interiors trend already so add them to your living space to get the look. This glazed beauty will look so good with dried flowers or branches in it.
Nina Bombina Art print
A framed print leaning up against the wall is the ideal way to add wall art to a rented space. Liven up any boring wall with these fun, colourful styles that are guaranteed to make a statement.
Sugar & Cement vase
In a variety of pastel shades, whether you fill this vase with flowers or keep as an ornament, you’ll want to show it off. You should check out Sugar & Cement for its scalloped cement coasters, too.
Oliver Bonas mirror
Oliver Bonas’ art deco-inspired mirror collection is one not to miss. The pastel coloured glass styles will live up any shelf, mantelpiece or sideboard in an instant.
Bulan candle
The destination to head to for the best bedding, silk eye masks and relaxing scents with diffusers and candles. This ylang ylang pot will be so good to use as a trinket holder or bud vase once it’s been burnt, too.
Lola Mayeras cup
A thing of beauty, this handled pot is handmade in the south of France by skilled artisans. You can use it as a fruit bowl, pot, vase or trinket holder.
Wynnie Tam Tam candle snuffer
A fancy candle snuffer will look so chic next to your favourite scented candles. Luckily, Wynnie Tam Tam also has candles to shop on site and these smell so dreamy.
Bell Hutley matchsticks
No longer just for the practical reason of lighting your candles, matchboxes are made to be shown off. Prop these gorgeous styles up near your favourite candles or leave the box open to show off the cool coloured matches.
Schneid bowl
In three different shades, these curved ceramic bowls will be a great addition to any mantelpiece or surface. We also imagine them as a great mini fruit bowl or serving dish.
Lucky Elephant tray
Add a personal touch to these adorable terrazzo trays by adding words or initials. Available in different colours, you can get one to suit your space and use it as a trinket holder or a place to put your candles on.
Los Objetos Decorativos plate
Shell fans, rejoice. This handmade dish is perfect to weave into your mantelscape and it comes in yellow, beige or white so you can pick on to suit your interiors style.
