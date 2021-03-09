Seen the marbled decor trend doing the rounds on Instagram? Here’s how to get the look for yourself.
Marbling is a delicate craft with mesmerising results. It’s been popular for hundreds of years and involves dropping paints and oils into water, before dipping material carefully through them to create a beautiful, swirling pattern.
Thanks to its process, no two marbled pieces can ever be the same. And, at a time when we’re all looking for something unique for our homes, decor which features this stylish design is peaking in popularity.
Here, we’ve brought together some of our favourite marbled home accessories from big brands and independent makers, so that you can get a taste of the trend for yourself.
Ellelyne Home Udu marbled cushion in green and yellow
This stunning design comes in two colourways; the rose gold and sky blue mix pictured above and a red and mint green version.
It is made by a team of local artisans in Jaipur, India, so you can capture a little bit of handcrafted magic for your home.
Shop Udu marbled cushion in green and yellow at Ellelyne Home, £45
Fiorella Gianini Beyond Process I art print
Fiorella Gianini is an Argentinian-born and London-based artist who has created an enchanting series of prints that show different stages of her wider artworks.
The series is called Beyond Process as it conveys how important the journey is when it comes to creating art, not just the final result.
Shop Beyond Process I art print at Fiorella Gianini, from £35
The Island House large enamel plate
The Island House sells a range of marbled enamel tableware that is perfect for al fresco dining, camping or parties.
Choose from large plates like those pictured above, espresso cups or big mugs perfect for tea.
Smojo tray and candlestick set
Hannah Miller founded Smojo in lockdown, making marbled pieces by hand as a form of mindfulness in the evenings and at weekends.
Smojo’s pieces span trays, planters and candle holders, each with a unique colour scheme thats that pops such as orange and pink or slate grey, peppermint and white.
Wanderlust Paper Co marble weekly planner
Take your desk game to the next level with this beautiful planner.
It is undated so that you can use it at any time of year and has thoughtful details such as a notes section.
Pixie Divine marble moon candle
Sculptural candles are a big trend right now, but there’s no brand quite as imaginative as Pixie Divine.
As well as Grecian torsos and lava lamps, Pixie Divine shapes wax into these peaceful moon faces with delicate marbling detail.
Tom Dixon marbled bookends
If you’re looking for impactful, sophisticated homeware, Tom Dixon is always a design-led choice.
These marbled bookends are a showstopper. Add them to a shelf or mantlepiece for a serious ‘wow’ moment.
Hay marbled jug
You can trust Danish design masters Hay to tick off a trend with stylish yet practical homeware.
This jug is crafted from a variety of clays to create a swirling pattern and would look great used as a vase or decorative object.
Tula Louise Limsetta Sun soap
This aesthetically pleasing bar of soap has been created with a blend of fragrances to smell like sunshine – how wonderful.
It is naturally coloured with organic turmeric, activated charcoal, kaolin clay and green indigo with notes of sweet orange, lime and frankincense.
Pooky Lighting marbled lampshade
Thanks to the uniqueness of marbling, no two of these Pooky Lighting lampshades will ever be the same.
We love this blue and green pattern which would look amazing next to a lilac velvet sofa.
Studio Dine marbled zero waste peachy candle
These candles are crafted using any scraps and chips of wax that are created throughout the making process, hence the name ‘zero waste’ candle.
Treat yourself to something beautiful and sustainable. We can vouch that they’re just as gorgeous in real life.
