Marbling is a delicate craft with mesmerising results. It’s been popular for hundreds of years and involves dropping paints and oils into water, before dipping material carefully through them to create a beautiful, swirling pattern. 

Thanks to its process, no two marbled pieces can ever be the same. And, at a time when we’re all looking for something unique for our homes, decor which features this stylish design is peaking in popularity. 

Here, we’ve brought together some of our favourite marbled home accessories from big brands and independent makers, so that you can get a taste of the trend for yourself.

  • Ellelyne Home Udu marbled cushion in green and yellow

    Pink and blue marbled cushion
    Ellelyne Home: marbled cushion

    This stunning design comes in two colourways; the rose gold and sky blue mix pictured above and a red and mint green version. 

    It is made by a team of local artisans in Jaipur, India, so you can capture a little bit of handcrafted magic for your home.

    Shop Udu marbled cushion in green and yellow at Ellelyne Home, £45

  • Fiorella Gianini Beyond Process I art print

    Red and pink marbled art print
    Fiorella Gianini: Beyond Process I art print

    Fiorella Gianini is an Argentinian-born and London-based artist who has created an enchanting series of prints that show different stages of her wider artworks. 

    The series is called Beyond Process as it conveys how important the journey is when it comes to creating art, not just the final result.

    Shop Beyond Process I art print at Fiorella Gianini, from £35

  • The Island House large enamel plate

    Marbled plate
    The Island House: marbled plate

    The Island House sells a range of marbled enamel tableware that is perfect for al fresco dining, camping or parties. 

    Choose from large plates like those pictured above, espresso cups or big mugs perfect for tea.

    Shop large enamel plates at The Island House, £18

  • Smojo tray and candlestick set

    Green and pink marbled candle holders and tray
    Smojo: marbled candle holders and tray

    Hannah Miller founded Smojo in lockdown, making marbled pieces by hand as a form of mindfulness in the evenings and at weekends.

    Smojo’s pieces span trays, planters and candle holders, each with a unique colour scheme thats that pops such as orange and pink or slate grey, peppermint and white.

    Shop candlestick set and tray at Smojo, £40

  • Wanderlust Paper Co marble weekly planner

    Blue and pink marbled journal
    Wanderlust Paper Co: marbled planner

    Take your desk game to the next level with this beautiful planner.

    It is undated so that you can use it at any time of year and has thoughtful details such as a notes section.

    Shop marbled planner at Wanderlust Paper Co, £19.95

  • Pixie Divine marble moon candle

    Sculptural candles are a big trend right now, but there’s no brand quite as imaginative as Pixie Divine. 

    As well as Grecian torsos and lava lamps, Pixie Divine shapes wax into these peaceful moon faces with delicate marbling detail. 

    Watch out for the next drop 21 March at Pixie Divine

  • Tom Dixon marbled bookends

    Marbled bookends
    Tom Dixon: marbled bookends

    If you’re looking for impactful, sophisticated homeware, Tom Dixon is always a design-led choice.

    These marbled bookends are a showstopper. Add them to a shelf or mantlepiece for a serious ‘wow’ moment. 

    Shop marbled bookends at Tom Dixon, £225

  • Hay marbled jug

    Hay blue and white marbled jug
    Hay: marbled jug

    You can trust Danish design masters Hay to tick off a trend with stylish yet practical homeware.

    This jug is crafted from a variety of clays to create a swirling pattern and would look great used as a vase or decorative object.

    Shop Hay marbled jug at Liberty London, £65

  • Tula Louise Limsetta Sun soap

    Brown and tan marbled soap
    Tula Louise: Limetta Sun

    This aesthetically pleasing bar of soap has been created with a blend of fragrances to smell like sunshine – how wonderful.

    It is naturally coloured with organic turmeric, activated charcoal, kaolin clay and green indigo with notes of sweet orange, lime and frankincense.

    Shop Limsetta Sun soap at Tula Louise, £7.50

  • Pooky Lighting marbled lampshade

    Green and blue marbled lampshade
    Pooky Lighting: marbled lampshade

    Thanks to the uniqueness of marbling, no two of these Pooky Lighting lampshades will ever be the same. 

    We love this blue and green pattern which would look amazing next to a lilac velvet sofa.

    Shop marbled lampshade at Pooky Lighting, £63

  • Studio Dine marbled zero waste peachy candle

    Peachy marbled candle
    Studio Dine: marbled canldes

    These candles are crafted using any scraps and chips of wax that are created throughout the making process, hence the name ‘zero waste’ candle.

    Treat yourself to something beautiful and sustainable. We can vouch that they’re just as gorgeous in real life.

    Shop marbled peachy candle at Studio Dine, £12

