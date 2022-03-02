Transform your bathroom into a spa-worthy space with the help of these sophisticated additions.
As much as we love a good colour trend here at Stylist, there’s something about the monochrome interior style that never fails to impress. Whether you opt for block colour accessories with contrasting accents or prefer a variety of items with clashing black and white patterns, it’s hard to go wrong.
This is particularly true when it comes to the bathroom, where a more pared-back approach helps to give the room a sleek, modern and relaxing feel.
While decorating a bathroom can be pretty tricky (especially if you’re living in rented accommodation), adding a selection of chic accessories can really elevate the space and transform it into a room you actually want to spend time in.
So, whether you’re on the hunt for some new bath towels or want to invest in a chic soap dish, these are all the monochrome bathroom accessories we’re loving right now.
Amara Living Essentials cotton bath mat
Go back to basics with this sleek white cotton bathmat from Amara Living. Incredibly soft and super absorbent, it’s the perfect way to add a spa-like feel to your bathroom.
Shop Amara Living Essentials cotton bath mat at UFurnish, £7
Noho Home glass soap dispenser
Swap out your single-use plastic soap bottles for this stylish geometric glass soap dispenser from Noho Home. Sustainable and sleek – what’s not to love?
The White Company Newcombe ceramic toothbrush holder
You can always count on The White Company to deliver the monochrome goods (the clue’s in the name, right?) and this ceramic toothbrush holder is no exception.
Shop Newcombe ceramic toothbrush holder at The White Company, £12
Cara Guthrie bathroom tumbler
Hand thrown and glazed by ceramicist Cara Guthrie from her small workshop just below the Pentland Hills, this unique piece would make an eye-catching addition to any counter.
Dusk Monaco hand towel
Up your towel game with the help of these ribbed white hand towels from Dusk. Made from 100% soft cotton, they’re perfect for adding a little luxury to your daily routine.
Made Huldra bathroom shelves storage caddy
Short on bathroom storage? This chic black storage caddy from Made is not only great to look at, it’ll also give you some extra space to keep all your products.
John Lewis black marble soap dish
Featuring a darker twist on the traditional white marble, this handmade dish from John Lewis will help you keep your soap bar and surrounding surfaces nice and tidy.
PandaAvenue abstract design shower curtain
A shower curtain can really make or break a bathroom, and this abstract mid-century modern design from PandaAvenue is right up our street.
Shop PandaAvenue abstract design shower curtain at Redbubble, £55.74
Lusso Stone luxe matte black corner shower storage basket
Keep your various shower products in order with the help of this sophisticated matte black shower shelf from Lusso Stone.
Shop luxe matte black corner shower storage basket at Lusso Stone, £65
