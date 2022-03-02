A collection of monochrome bathroom accessories

9 stylish monochrome bathroom accessories for a spa-like feel

Transform your bathroom into a spa-worthy space with the help of these sophisticated additions.

As much as we love a good colour trend here at Stylist, there’s something about the monochrome interior style that never fails to impress. Whether you opt for block colour accessories with contrasting accents or prefer a variety of items with clashing black and white patterns, it’s hard to go wrong. 

This is particularly true when it comes to the bathroom, where a more pared-back approach helps to give the room a sleek, modern and relaxing feel. 

While decorating a bathroom can be pretty tricky (especially if you’re living in rented accommodation), adding a selection of chic accessories can really elevate the space and transform it into a room you actually want to spend time in.

So, whether you’re on the hunt for some new bath towels or want to invest in a chic soap dish, these are all the monochrome bathroom accessories we’re loving right now. 

  • Amara Living Essentials cotton bath mat

    Amara Living cotton bath mat
    Monochrome bathroom accessories: Amara Living bath mat.

    Go back to basics with this sleek white cotton bathmat from Amara Living. Incredibly soft and super absorbent, it’s the perfect way to add a spa-like feel to your bathroom. 

    Shop Amara Living Essentials cotton bath mat at UFurnish, £7

    BUY NOW

  • Noho Home glass soap dispenser

    Noho Home soap dispenser
    Monochrome bathroom accessories: Noho Home soap dispenser.

    Swap out your single-use plastic soap bottles for this stylish geometric glass soap dispenser from Noho Home. Sustainable and sleek – what’s not to love? 

    Shop glass soap dispenser at Noho Home, £37

    BUY NOW

  • The White Company Newcombe ceramic toothbrush holder

    The White Company toothbrush holder
    Monochrome bathroom accessories: The White Company toothbrush holder.

    You can always count on The White Company to deliver the monochrome goods (the clue’s in the name, right?) and this ceramic toothbrush holder is no exception. 

    Shop Newcombe ceramic toothbrush holder at The White Company, £12

    BUY NOW

  • Cara Guthrie bathroom tumbler

    Cara Guthrie tumbler
    Monochrome bathroom accessories: Cara Guthrie tumbler.

    Hand thrown and glazed by ceramicist Cara Guthrie from her small workshop just below the Pentland Hills, this unique piece would make an eye-catching addition to any counter. 

    Shop Cara Guthrie bathroom tumbler at Toast, £30

    BUY NOW

