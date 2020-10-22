Collected enough tapered candles to light up an entire room? We’ve found holders that will allow you to show them all off, at once.
Candles solve a lot of problems. Can’t think of a gift to buy your friend from work? Get a candle. Stressed and need to relax? Light a candle. Romantic dinner for two? Eat by candlelight. The trend for tapered candles in particular (the tall, skinny styles) has skyrocketed recently – Lex Pott’s twisted double candles have even become somewhat of a cult item among fashion editors and influencers alike. Then there’s the sculptured candles that are popping up all over some of our favourite homeware sites.
Chances are, you may already own a few. Luckily, we’ve found a way for you to show them all off at once – meet the multi candle holders. Of course the traditional candelabra styles have been around for centuries, but these new designs are fresh, modern and create some atmosphere in any room.
A stoneware design by H&M Home has been doing the rounds on Instagram, proving especially popular with those who have a minimalist home. What in on the action? We’ve found the best styles to shop in our finally tuned edit of the best multi candle holders for ever interiors style.
These are the designs which will light up your mantel, brighten up your bedroom and add interest to your table setting come Christmas. Scroll down to see, and shop, the best ways to show off all your favourite candles.
Shop best multi candle holders
H&M round holder
H&M Home isn’t a stranger to creating items everyone seems to go mad for on Instagram. This time round it’s this round candle holder. Keep it minimal with neutral candles or liven it up with multi coloured ones.
Courthouse interiors octopus holder
Meet the octopus candle holder you didn’t know you needed. Bring some fun into your home and let this sea creature hold your favourite candles for you.
Shop octopus candle stick holder at Courthouse Interiors, £34.95
Libra Alvar candle holder
Go for a sleek, fuss-free style like this round candle holder to keep it simple. This chrome beauty will look amazing with sage green or cobalt candles.
Graham and Green gold wave holder
Imagine this golden beauty laid out on the table on Christmas day, filled with festive coloured candles, and surrounded by roast turkey and all the trimmings. The dream.
Ferm Living bow marble holder
How amazing is this marble rainbow-shaped holder? Whether you place it in your bedroom on the dresser, on your mantle or your dining table, it’s guaranteed to draw attention.
Shop Ferm Living bow solid white marble candle holder at Trouva, £109
Design House Stockholm candle holder
This wooden wonder is basically a two-for-one buy. The moveable arms mean you can mix it up and change the candle holder to look like a completely different home accessory.
Shop Design House Stockholm white nordic light at Bear and Bear, £69
Pols Potten
For a more traditional feel, this candelabra tree style holder is a winner. It also comes in a molten silver if you’re not a fan of gold.