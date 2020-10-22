Candles solve a lot of problems. Can’t think of a gift to buy your friend from work? Get a candle. Stressed and need to relax? Light a candle. Romantic dinner for two? Eat by candlelight. The trend for tapered candles in particular (the tall, skinny styles) has skyrocketed recently – Lex Pott’s twisted double candles have even become somewhat of a cult item among fashion editors and influencers alike. Then there’s the sculptured candles that are popping up all over some of our favourite homeware sites.

Chances are, you may already own a few. Luckily, we’ve found a way for you to show them all off at once – meet the multi candle holders. Of course the traditional candelabra styles have been around for centuries, but these new designs are fresh, modern and create some atmosphere in any room.