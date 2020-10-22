These are the cool multi candle holders you’ll want to add to your home

Collected enough tapered candles to light up an entire room? We’ve found holders that will allow you to show them all off, at once. 

Candles solve a lot of problems. Can’t think of a gift to buy your friend from work? Get a candle. Stressed and need to relax? Light a candle. Romantic dinner for two? Eat by candlelight. The trend for tapered candles in particular (the tall, skinny styles) has skyrocketed recently – Lex Pott’s twisted double candles have even become somewhat of a cult item among fashion editors and influencers alike. Then there’s the sculptured candles that are popping up all over some of our favourite homeware sites. 

Chances are, you may already own a few. Luckily, we’ve found a way for you to show them all off at once – meet the multi candle holders. Of course the traditional candelabra styles have been around for centuries, but these new designs are fresh, modern and create some atmosphere in any room. 

A stoneware design by H&M Home has been doing the rounds on Instagram, proving especially popular with those who have a minimalist home. What in on the action? We’ve found the best styles to shop in our finally tuned edit of the best multi candle holders for ever interiors style.

These are the designs which will light up your mantel, brighten up your bedroom and add interest to your table setting come Christmas. Scroll down to see, and shop, the best ways to show off all your favourite candles. 

