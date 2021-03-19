This month, interior design expert Natasha Until Lemons R Sweet shares the 10 homeware purchases she’s coveting with Stylist.co.uk, giving us decor inspiration for the summer.
Natasha Landers, aka Natasha Until Lemons R Sweet, is a prime example of someone who’s doing it all. She shares utterly gorgeous interior design inspiration on her Instagram account, showing off her expertly-curated home which is full of rich hues and colour clashes like mustard and navy or green and burgundy.
She’s full of stories about the journey her home has taken, from practical advice to DIY hacks, as well as flagging the brands and artists she thinks her followers should check out.
But as well as being a great account to follow, Natasha offers her services as an interior designer, so you can get a slice of her signature style for your home.
Plus, after putting so much work into her home, she’s now using the space as a location house. So, if you’re looking for a cool backdrop for a photoshoot or video content, Natasha can also be contacted about this through her Instagram profile.
As an expert in so many interior design fields, we are thrilled that Natasha has been able to give us a peek into her homeware wishlist for the upcoming month, sharing her secrets and favourite places to shop.
Keep scrolling for plenty of buying inspiration for the living room, bedroom and pieces that perfect for the warmer months.
Kilubukila Maman Béa cushions
“I saw these cushions at an interiors fair probably about three years ago and I loved the texture, design and colour.
“Ideally, I’d have all the colours scattered around the living room.”
Pamono Rosewood Sofa
“I like buying furniture that’s an original vintage piece or from the mid century era. I love this sofa because it’s small enough to fit into a corner and the legs remind me of an office chair.”
Podevache desert woman cushion
“I’m thinking to warmer weather in the garden and the Podevache outdoor cushion would look perfect on my Ikea red tubular bench.
“I don’t think I could choose between the pyschedelic woman and the desert woman cushions, so I’d have both.”
Little Greene olive paint
“I am going to paint my living room walls a milky white hue and then add some blocks of colour using various shades of green.
“Green is my favourite colour. I’m currently undecided between a few different shades, but this one would definitely be on my wish list.”
Luxury Flooring painswick owl oak
“I love parquet flooring. My living room floors are sanded and stained and whilst everyone loves it, it has been the same for about 15 years.
“A lighter parquet flooring I think will make the room seem wider and the pattern will add angles that will be picked up on the walls with the colour blocks that I am going to paint.”
Kirkby Design Smoothe Marine fabric
“I want to get some velvet upholstery fabric for my old Ikea sofa. My sofa is very reminiscent of the famous le Corbusier sofa with the metal frame.
“Ikea stopped making it years ago but I believe in upcycling wherever possible so I will just be reupholstering. My ideal fabric to cover it would be olive green velvet. Just lush.”
Samsung Serif Smart TV
“It’s a bit of a running joke with some of my friends and my daughter about how small my TV is in the living room (it has been compared to a laptop screen).
“However, if I was to have a bigger TV it would have to be the Samsung Serif because it’s the first TV, in my opinion, that is aesthetically pleasing.”
La Redoute Shakhra fitted sheet
“I do like mononchrome duvet sets but I think they look best when offset with patterned fitted sheets for a contrast.
“La Redoute have some lovely, reasonably priced cotton fitted sheets. I’ve already bought one and this one is on my wishlist.”
Unto This Last Ply coffee table
“Plywood plays a big part in the cupboards and the worktop materials in my kitchen.
“I love the simplicity of plywood. I also love having parties and cooking for people (pre/post Covid), so a really large plywood kitchen table that can fit 10 people around it would be something I would invest in.”
British Colour Standard dinner candles
“I am known for my love of colour and I also love candlelight around the house.
“British Colour Standard does lots of candles with different colour stripes and I think they would look lovely in a row on my dining table.”
