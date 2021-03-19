She’s full of stories about the journey her home has taken, from practical advice to DIY hacks , as well as flagging the brands and artists she thinks her followers should check out.

Natasha Landers, aka Natasha Until Lemons R Sweet, is a prime example of someone who’s doing it all. She shares utterly gorgeous interior design inspiration on her Instagram account, showing off her expertly-curated home which is full of rich hues and colour clashes like mustard and navy or green and burgundy.

But as well as being a great account to follow, Natasha offers her services as an interior designer, so you can get a slice of her signature style for your home.

Plus, after putting so much work into her home, she’s now using the space as a location house. So, if you’re looking for a cool backdrop for a photoshoot or video content, Natasha can also be contacted about this through her Instagram profile.

As an expert in so many interior design fields, we are thrilled that Natasha has been able to give us a peek into her homeware wishlist for the upcoming month, sharing her secrets and favourite places to shop.

Keep scrolling for plenty of buying inspiration for the living room, bedroom and pieces that perfect for the warmer months.