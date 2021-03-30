Homeware

How to transform your outdoor space into a beer garden for socialising with friends

Megan Murray
We are now allowed to socialise in groups of six, which means it’s the perfect time transform your outdoor space into the beer garden of your dreams. 

Summer is a-coming and this year everyone is bound to appreciate the long evenings and sunny weather even more because the closer we creep to June, the further down the roadmap for lockdown ending we will hopefully be. 

That’s right, if coronavirus cases stay under control, England should see a level of normality return by the 21 June, just in time for the warmest months of the year. 

Right now, though, we’re already going through an important milestone as from 29 March up to six people or two households are allowed to meet up outdoors and socialise. 

Groups that meet these requirements can spend time together either in public places or private gardens, which means this is the perfect time to overhaul your outdoor space and recreate a beer garden vibe. 

After all, it’s another two weeks until beer gardens will be allowed to open on 12 April, and Sky News reports that less than two in five pubs in the UK have a licensed beer garden anyway. 

So, why not make this your project for spring and whether you have a large garden or just a small patch to call your own, there are plenty of things you can do to make it a great place to socialise outdoors. 

Below we’ve suggested some key pieces of garden furniture or outdoor accessories to transform your space and give it that beer garden feel.

  • Fire pit

    Black firepit
    Best outdoor accessories: firepit

    A firepit adds instant atmosphere to any outdoor setting which helps create the perfect vibe for socialising and takes you one step closer to feeling like you’re in a beer garden.

    Huddle around it with a drink as the evening draws in and get some marshmallows ready for toasting, too.

    Shop Josper low compact firepit at Made, £129

    Buy now

  • Garden bar

    garden bar with cocktails
    Best garden accessories for summer: outdoor bar

    Compact, foldable garden bars like this one can be attached to a fence, wall or shed to swing down and be opened up when you fancy making a day or night of it. 

    This pop-up bar is very sturdy, with a twin layer outer case design for added strength. It can also hold up to five glasses with a glass hanger and four shelving pockets.

    There is also a drop down table that has plenty of space when opened for nibbles and drinks. Plus, it can be folded away and clipped up easily.

    Shop The Little Lilly Garden Bar at Etsy, £189

    Buy now

  • Ros & Grey antique brass lantern

    Garden lanterns with candles
    Bets outdoor accessories for summer: garden lanterns

    Not only do lanterns provide a helpful glow so that you can ensure walkways and cosy corners of your garden are lit, they look great, too.

    These lanterns come in two sizes but work well when styled together, offering two complimentary sources of light which create a lovely atmosphere. 

    Shop antique brass lantern at Rose & Grey, from £39

    Buy now

  • Portable speaker

    Unicorn-coloured portable speaker
    Best outdoor accessories: portable speaker

    What does any beer garden need? Music, of course. Ensure that you have all of your favourite songs playing all evening long with a portable speaker that you can control with your phone and take outside to be near you.

    The Wonderboom from Ultimate Ears features an outdoor boost mode, is waterproof, dustproof and drop-proof, so it’s built for the outdoor life.

    You can connect wirelessly via Bluetooth and control it from up to 33 metres away, while the long-lasting rechargeable battery keeps the party going.

    Shop Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 bluetooth waterproof portable speaker at John Lewis, £69.99

    Buy now

  • Barrel chairs and table

    Barrel chairs and table
    Best outdoors furniture: barrel chairs

    If there’s any garden furniture that would look at home in a beer garden, it’s got to be this characterful set. 

    Chunky and rustic, these barrel chairs and table are handmade from solid oak and pine, and are long-lasting and durable for the outdoors. 

    Shop barrel chairs and table at Etsy, from £135

    Buy now

  • Festoon lights

    String of festoon lights outdoors
    Best outdoor accessories: festoon lights

    What would a beer garden be without a string of festoon lights shining in the moonlight?

    If you do nothing else on this list, treat yourself and your garden to some pretty hanging lights to create a welcoming, warming glow.

    Shop Lucas solar outdoor string lights frosted starter set at Heal’s, £41 (was £49)

    Buy now

  • Prosecco table

    wooden table with middle insert cut way and filled with ice
    Best outdoor furniture for summer: prosecco table

    Now, this is what we call a party starter. The Table Guy handmakes rustic tables with a removable central insert which can be filled with ice, ready to chill prosecco. Genius right?

    When you plan on using the table without chilling prosecco, simply pop the panel back in. It’s possible to request the exact size you need for your garden, detachable legs and even bottle openers to come attached. 

    Shop prosecco tables from The Table Guy, from £995

    Buy now

