Summer is a-coming and this year everyone is bound to appreciate the long evenings and sunny weather even more because the closer we creep to June, the further down the roadmap for lockdown ending we will hopefully be.

That’s right, if coronavirus cases stay under control, England should see a level of normality return by the 21 June, just in time for the warmest months of the year.

Right now, though, we’re already going through an important milestone as from 29 March up to six people or two households are allowed to meet up outdoors and socialise.