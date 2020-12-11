December is a wonderful month for lots of reasons. It’s full of festive spirit as we all prepare for Christmas, but there is one slight downside. It’s a little bit chilly, isn’t it?

So, while we’re all dreaming of soft, sandy beaches and shimmering blue waters, why not take a look at these palm tree-covered home accessories to transport you to warmer climes?

This interior design trend, which we’re seeing at big high street names like H&M Home as well as boutiques such as House of Hackney, is all about delicate details and golden colour schemes.

Take a browse through our edit of beautiful palm tree-inspired home accessories to bring that holiday feeling into your home.