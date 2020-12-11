11 palm tree-covered home accessories to give your home a dose of sunshine.
December is a wonderful month for lots of reasons. It’s full of festive spirit as we all prepare for Christmas, but there is one slight downside. It’s a little bit chilly, isn’t it?
So, while we’re all dreaming of soft, sandy beaches and shimmering blue waters, why not take a look at these palm tree-covered home accessories to transport you to warmer climes?
This interior design trend, which we’re seeing at big high street names like H&M Home as well as boutiques such as House of Hackney, is all about delicate details and golden colour schemes.
Take a browse through our edit of beautiful palm tree-inspired home accessories to bring that holiday feeling into your home.
Alice Peto palm tree jug
This exquisite jug is made from fine china and features a hand-applied delicate gold rim.
The deep cerise pink of the palm tree will make a colourful statement in your kitchen.
Maisons Du Monde palm tree ornament
This pretty palm tree is just for decoration so we recommend positioning somewhere guests can see.
Try placing it on a side table in the hallway or on a shelf to really show it off.
Elizabeth Scarlett palmier bedding set
Elizabeth Scarlett’s bedding sets are pure luxury and are made with soft 100% cotton sateen to hotel quality standard, which gets softer with every wash.
These delicate palm trees have been embroidered onto a smooth 300 thread-count base.
Shop palmier bedding set including duvet and two pillows at Elizabeth Scarlett, £125
H&M Home porcelain plate
This plate’s hazy pattern and faded colours have a wonderfully far away and nostalgic feel.
Use it as a side plate or mount on the wall as a vintage style decoration.
House of Hackney Palmeral bottoman
Imagine this luxurious bottoman in your boudoir – can you think of anything more fabulous?
It is swathed in British velvet and handmade here in the UK.
La Redoute Yvor palm tree table lamp base
Pick whatever shade you like to go with this eccentric lamp base, which would look fun positioned on a coffee table.
It has an antique brass finish for a vintage look.
Bloomingville stoneware cup
This mug is typical of Bloomingville’s boho style with a pastel colour palette and whimsical palm tree design.
It’s made from ceramic stoneware and is dishwasher safe.
Rose & Grey hanging decoration
This cute decoration is a little nod to warmer climates and can be hung up anywhere in your home.
Position it on the corner of a picture frame, from a door handle or dresser knob.
Peachy Parrot desert palm cushion
This unusual colour clash makes this rose gold and fuchsia cushion a must-buy.
It is handmade and ethically produced using 100% cotton.
Oliver Bonas glasses
These sophisticated tumblers are set in blue glass to evoke scenes of crystal waters and white sandy beaches.
They come as a pair and are etched with palm trees and stars.
&Quirky candle holder
The ornate trunk and detailed branches of this candle holder glimmer even more golden in the glow of a lit candle.
