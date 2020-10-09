7 pleated lampshades to give your home a retro upgrade

There’s nothing quite like finding the perfect lampshade to finish off a room. Whether it’s adorning a table lamp, wall sconce or ceiling light, a lampshade is a great way to add a touch of character to the lighting fixtures in your home.

One trend in particular we’ve been loving recently is the pleated or gathered lampshade. First popular in the latter half of the 20th century, these retro shades are characterised by their crisp pleats and defined edges which make them an eye-catching addition to any room.

Thanks to the sheer range of pleated lampshades on sale right now, you’re sure to find one that suits your taste – from traditional, hand-stitched shapes to striking, modern interpretations of the trend.