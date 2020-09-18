9 polka dot homeware pieces that we’re loving right now

Dressing up your interiors with polka dots for autumn has never been so easy.

It might be sunny outside but the temperature has certainly begun to drop which means the UK is about to enter one of the most beautiful seasons: autumn. With crisp, cooler mornings comes bright sunshine and a renewed sense of purpose for many. And, in the world of interiors, this step change brings about a new colour palette too. Think mauve, aubergine, classic blue and tawny port (thank you, Pantone for the inspiration).

With the change in season comes a chance to experiment with new prints in your home: enter, polka dots. Undoubtedly one of the most popular patterns in the world of fashion, but often overlooked for homeware, it’s ready to have its moment in the autumnal sun. 

But why polka dots? Well, depending on your personal taste, the print can be subtle, which means it suits a range of products. You can update your space with something small like a vase with fresh flowers to bring nature inside during the colder months. Or, if you’re looking for something bolder with a little more intensity, why not try bright or clashing colours like pinks, greens and blues? 

Adding a little je ne sais quoi to your home has never been easier than with one on-trend investment polka dot homeware piece. Here is a curated list of some of the best polka dot picks, so you can add these playful accents all over your interiors. 

  • Polka dot vase

    This vase has a brilliant, very on-trend shabby chic feel and is perfect for someone who wants to experiment with a print but with subtlety. Throw in a handful of fluffy chrysanthemums and other seasonal foliage as a floral gift to yourself. 

    Shop polka dot vase at Zara Home, £19.99

    BUY NOW

  • Tonal dots by Rebecca Hoyes

    rebecca hoyes
    If you’re looking for more of a statement piece for your wall, this print is perfect. So bright, so bold! Let’s face it, you won’t regret making this a new addition to your wall.

    Shop Tonal Dots by Rebecca Hoyes at Made.com, £75

    BUY NOW

  • Mickey Mouse polka-dot porcelain trinket box

    Gucci tin

    You’ve invested in gold chains, The Drop’s exclusive Laura Bond gold chain stud, and you still have that necklace your best friend bought you back in 2004. Well, now you have the perfect place to stash all your jewellery, in this coveted Gucci x Mickey Mouse tricket box. 

    Shop Gucci Mickey Mouse polka-dot porcelain trinket box at Matches, £260

    BUY NOW

  • Stanley mug

    Stanley dotty mug
    Cath Kidston has long championed polka dots across all of her designs, and she certainly knows how to create bold patterns: this mug is no exception. The bold red, white and blue cup will brighten your crockery cupboard. (It’s likely that this will become your favourite tea mug, you’ve been warned).

    Shop Stanley Mug at Cath Kidston, £8.00

    BUY NOW

