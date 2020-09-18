9 polka dot homeware pieces that we’re loving right now

It might be sunny outside but the temperature has certainly begun to drop which means the UK is about to enter one of the most beautiful seasons: autumn. With crisp, cooler mornings comes bright sunshine and a renewed sense of purpose for many. And, in the world of interiors, this step change brings about a new colour palette too. Think mauve, aubergine, classic blue and tawny port (thank you, Pantone for the inspiration).

With the change in season comes a chance to experiment with new prints in your home: enter, polka dots. Undoubtedly one of the most popular patterns in the world of fashion, but often overlooked for homeware, it’s ready to have its moment in the autumnal sun.