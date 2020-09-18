9 polka dot homeware pieces that we’re loving right now

Dressing up your interiors with polka dots for autumn has never been so easy.
It might be sunny outside but the temperature has certainly begun to drop which means the UK is about to enter one of the most beautiful seasons: autumn. With crisp, cooler mornings comes bright sunshine and a renewed sense of purpose for many. And, in the world of interiors, this step change brings about a new colour palette too. Think mauve, aubergine, classic blue and tawny port (thank you, Pantone for the inspiration).
With the change in season comes a chance to experiment with new prints in your home: enter, polka dots. Undoubtedly one of the most popular patterns in the world of fashion, but often overlooked for homeware, it’s ready to have its moment in the autumnal sun.
But why polka dots? Well, depending on your personal taste, the print can be subtle, which means it suits a range of products. You can update your space with something small like a vase with fresh flowers to bring nature inside during the colder months. Or, if you’re looking for something bolder with a little more intensity, why not try bright or clashing colours like pinks, greens and blues?
Adding a little je ne sais quoi to your home has never been easier than with one on-trend investment polka dot homeware piece. Here is a curated list of some of the best polka dot picks, so you can add these playful accents all over your interiors.
Polka dot vase
This vase has a brilliant, very on-trend shabby chic feel and is perfect for someone who wants to experiment with a print but with subtlety. Throw in a handful of fluffy chrysanthemums and other seasonal foliage as a floral gift to yourself.
Tonal dots by Rebecca Hoyes
If you’re looking for more of a statement piece for your wall, this print is perfect. So bright, so bold! Let’s face it, you won’t regret making this a new addition to your wall.
Mickey Mouse polka-dot porcelain trinket box
You’ve invested in gold chains, The Drop’s exclusive Laura Bond gold chain stud, and you still have that necklace your best friend bought you back in 2004. Well, now you have the perfect place to stash all your jewellery, in this coveted Gucci x Mickey Mouse tricket box.
Shop Gucci Mickey Mouse polka-dot porcelain trinket box at Matches, £260
Stanley mug
Cath Kidston has long championed polka dots across all of her designs, and she certainly knows how to create bold patterns: this mug is no exception. The bold red, white and blue cup will brighten your crockery cupboard. (It’s likely that this will become your favourite tea mug, you’ve been warned).
Liberty Fabrics Polka Dot Degrade S’well Bottle
Is it a series of dots or is it the night sky? You decide. But either way, this bottle will sit nicely on your desk, whether that’s at home or back in the office.
Shop Liberty Fabrics Polka Dot Degrade S’well Bottle at Liberty London, £42
Polka dot rug
Polka dots don’t need to be restricted to just crockery, you know. This classic dotty print delivers the pattern on a gorgeous rug, because who doesn’t want to be on trend AND cosy this winter?
Camila Blue & Gold Ceramic Chip & Dip Bowl
For a product that’s a little more niche, why not opt for a chips and dip set? This product is fast approaching the top of out must-have list, here at Stylist HQ. (Who knew how important it was to have a chip and dip set?)
Shop Camila Blue & Gold Ceramic Chip & Dip Bowl at Oliver Bonas, £35
Spotted cushion cover
If your sofa could do with an update, this would be a great place to start. The delicate pattern will add a light pop of colour but won’t overshadow any of your other decor.
Donna Leigh Liberty Print Polka Quilt
Add this luxury spotted quilt to your bedroom for a sure-fire way to spruce up your bedroom this season. The aubergine colour and gentle polka dot pattern will warm up your room in the most autumnal way.
Shop Donna Leigh Liberty Print Polka Quilt at Liberty London, £375