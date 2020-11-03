Maybe it’s our inner child coming out to play, but there’s something instantly smile-inducing about a pom pom.

Sure, back in the day the humble pom pom would have looked more at home in a school classroom than for sale in our favourite homeware stores. But in 2020 these colourful balls of fun have been given a stylish update and become the decor accessory of the moment.

Whether they’re crafted in a rainbow of colours or muted tones, these versatile decorations can adorn anything from door wreaths, garlands for a mantelpiece, wall hangings or even pillows and throws.