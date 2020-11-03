These home accessories decorated with pom poms will give your decor a fun twist.
Maybe it’s our inner child coming out to play, but there’s something instantly smile-inducing about a pom pom.
Sure, back in the day the humble pom pom would have looked more at home in a school classroom than for sale in our favourite homeware stores. But in 2020 these colourful balls of fun have been given a stylish update and become the decor accessory of the moment.
Whether they’re crafted in a rainbow of colours or muted tones, these versatile decorations can adorn anything from door wreaths, garlands for a mantelpiece, wall hangings or even pillows and throws.
They’re a great addition to any room if you want to add texture, depth and playfulness to your decor.
Find our favourite pom-pom homeware pieces out there right now in the edit below.
Pom pom basket
Who doesn’t love a nifty storage solution?
This woven basket is crafted from natural seagrass and accessorised with pastel coloured pom poms and finished with two practical handles.
Stone pom-pom blanket
This 100% cotton blanket was sourced and handmade in Marrakech.
It’s a calming stone hue and very soft to the touch.
Teal pom pom pillow
The mini pom poms on this cushion are adorable and alternate in a range of bright colours.
It would be the perfect finishing touch to a smattering of scatter cushions on a sofa.
Merry making pom wreath
Pom pom wreaths are an artsy alternative to traditional botanicals.
This festive number is uniquely crafted from cosy, felted wool.
Nobodinoz Sunny cushion
This blush pink cushion would look wonderful on a matching velvet sofa.
Complement it with cushions in rich tones like emerald green or burnt orange.
Shop Nobodinoz Sunny cushion in dolce vita pink at Scandi Born, £19.95
Reise Curtain
These cotton curtains are sold individually and have a sheer quality which filters the light in a beautiful soft focus.
Llama head
Animal wall mountings have seen a big resurgence recently, becoming a popular decoration for bedrooms, hallways and on feature walls.
This llama wall head is ethically made and hand crafted with care.
Shop llama head with pom pom bridle felt animal wall head at Fiona Walker, £49.95
Bubbly washable rug
This pretty rug comes in a range of muted shades such as light grey, honey and olive, meaning it can blend in anywhere.
Try layering it with other rugs in similar tones for a multi-faceted look.
Shop bubbly washable rug by Lorena Canals at Scandiborn, £78.95
Pom pom garland
This joyful pom pom garland creates a fun spectrum of colours that would add life to any room.
Style it with a wall hanging, across a mantelpiece or on a banister.
Grey pom pom wall hanging
Decorate your wall with a textured wall hanging like this cute pom pom piece.
We particularly love that it gathers together a collection of soft greys in different intensities.
Shop grey pom pom wall hanging at Burrow and Me, £7 (was £9.99)
Pom pom bedding set
This bedding set is pretty and practical.
It’s made with polycotton so it’s fast-drying and needs minimal ironing which is perfect if you live in a small space.
