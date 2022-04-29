Our 5 favourite buys from the Pooky x Morris & Co lampshade collection
All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Lighting brand Pooky has partnered with Morris & Co to bring lighting-lovers a selection of lampshades featuring recently recoloured William Morris designs from the archive.
Colourful, chintzy, busily botanical and most certainly not minimalist – William Morris prints are instantly recognisable. Inspired by English gardens and hedgerows, his wallpapers are a design classic and his influence on interiors shows no sign of slowing down more than 100 years after his death.
Case in point? Instagram-favourite lighting brand Pooky has teamed up with Morris & Co to create a collection of lampshades featuring five prints from the William Morris archives. Available in eight colourways, there’s something to suit a range of spaces.
To ramp up the maximalist feel, Pooky has used suitably luxurious fabrics, including pleated silk and linen for the shades and velvet for the trims.
Rohan Blacker, Pooky’s founder, said the design team were spoiled for choice when it came to selecting prints from the archives for the new collection. “Picking out patterns from [Morris & Co’s] seemingly endless library of designs was like letting small children lose in a heritage sweet shop and keeping to a small shortlist was agony! But we’re so pleased with the final result, which is Morris & Co through and through – undoubtedly beautiful and very, very classy.”
All the designs and colourways are available in a range of shapes and sizes, so whether you need a shade for a bedside lamp or a statement pendant in the living room, you’re covered. If you’re a fan of the cottagecore aesthetic, you’ll want to get involved.
Here are some of our favourite lampshades from Pooky x Morris & Co
Pooky x Morris & Co green linen shade
Pooky x Morris & Co yellow empire-shaped shade, £39
Pooky x Morris & Co blue tall shade
Pooky x Morris & Co red and yellow scalloped empire shade
Pooky x Morris & Co yellow and green scalloped empire shade
Images: courtesy of Pooky x Morris & Co