A lamp with a shade from Pooky x Morris & Co collection the
Homeware

Our 5 favourite buys from the Pooky x Morris & Co lampshade collection

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

Lighting brand Pooky has partnered with Morris & Co to bring lighting-lovers a selection of lampshades featuring recently recoloured William Morris designs from the archive. 

Colourful, chintzy, busily botanical and most certainly not minimalist – William Morris prints are instantly recognisable. Inspired by English gardens and hedgerows, his wallpapers are a design classic and his influence on interiors shows no sign of slowing down more than 100 years after his death.

Case in point? Instagram-favourite lighting brand Pooky has teamed up with Morris & Co to create a collection of lampshades featuring five prints from the William Morris archives. Available in eight colourways, there’s something to suit a range of spaces.

A lamp with a shade from Pooky x Morris & Co collection the
Pooky x Morris & Co

To ramp up the maximalist feel, Pooky has used suitably luxurious fabrics, including pleated silk and linen for the shades and velvet for the trims.

Rohan Blacker, Pooky’s founder, said the design team were spoiled for choice when it came to selecting prints from the archives for the new collection. “Picking out patterns from [Morris & Co’s] seemingly endless library of designs was like letting small children lose in a heritage sweet shop and keeping to a small shortlist was agony! But we’re so pleased with the final result, which is Morris & Co through and through – undoubtedly beautiful and very, very classy.”

You may also like

H&M Home has collaborated with designer India Mahdavi on a colourful homeware collection – and these are our 9 favourite buys

A ceramic green lamp with a william morris shade against a floral wallpaper
Pooky x Morris & Co

All the designs and colourways are available in a range of shapes and sizes, so whether you need a shade for a bedside lamp or a statement pendant in the living room, you’re covered. If you’re a fan of the cottagecore aesthetic, you’ll want to get involved. 

Here are some of our favourite lampshades from Pooky x Morris & Co

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive a free guide to the 101 Female Authors Everyone Should Have On Their Bookshelf.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of Pooky x Morris & Co