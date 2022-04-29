Colourful, chintzy, busily botanical and most certainly not minimalist – William Morris prints are instantly recognisable. Inspired by English gardens and hedgerows, his wallpapers are a design classic and his influence on interiors shows no sign of slowing down more than 100 years after his death.

Case in point? Instagram-favourite lighting brand Pooky has teamed up with Morris & Co to create a collection of lampshades featuring five prints from the William Morris archives. Available in eight colourways, there’s something to suit a range of spaces.