Both Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein’s works are often taught in schools, referenced in modern media and used as muses for everything from advertising campaigns to magazine photoshoots – Stylist , in fact, has used Lichtenstein’s comic book-style as inspiration for our covers a few times.

You don’t have to be an art historian to recognise that some of the biggest names in the industry are linked to the pop art movement.

The movement started in the UK during the mid-1950s before exploding in the US by the end of the decade, informing streams of emerging artists for years to come.

At its heart, the style pushed back against traditional views of what made art ‘good’ or ‘bad’ as young artists felt that these out-of-date judgements failed to reflect the world around them. Suddenly the mundane became the muse, hence Warhol’s fascination with cupboard foodstuffs or reimagining faces that had already been seen a thousand times before.

Today, these artists still play an important role and their iconic images make for stylish nods to an important time in art history. Whether it be a copy of an original or a new take from a recent artist or designer, we love the colour and personality that this genre holds.