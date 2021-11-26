If you’re anything like Britney Spears or Joan Collins, both of whom have already opulently dressed their trees in November, the occasion can’t come soon enough. For others, it’s an event to be held off and savoured for the latter half of December.

There are many arguments for both sides of the debate. Psychologists suggest that Christmas decorations’ glowing lights and whimsical colours cause our dopamine, or happy hormone, to spike. So kick-starting Christmas in November can give us a boost as the days get darker.

For others, the ever earlier phenomenon of ‘Christmas Creep’ – aka when retailers start introducing Christmas-themed merchandise into shops before the traditional start of the holiday shopping season – can make us want to hold off decking out our homes in revolt.