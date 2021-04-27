Ready for a summer in the garden? Welcome to our edit of the best rattan garden furniture to shop now and transform your outdoor space.
Rattan will be an enduring interior design trend throughout 2021, with natural materials and a Bohemian aesthetic continuing to be popular.
But this trend isn’t confiscated within inside the home. In fact, dressing outdoor spaces, creating a place that’s great for socialising and investing in garden furniture and accessories is set to be big this summer as people can’t wait to get back together for some al fresco entertaining.
Of all the garden furniture options, rattan looks the coolest, works with an outdoor surrounding and is weather-proof. What’s not to love?
Here, we’ve picked out the best rattan garden furniture to transform your outdoor space into the place to be this summer.
Notonthehighstreet bamboo-wrapped garden bench
This curved two-person seat is great for keeping in the garden as it features all-weather bamboo which has been wrapped onto a powder coated steel frame, which means it’s resistant to moisture and uv light.
Shop bamboo-wrapped garden bench at Notonthehighstreet, £410
Maisons Du Monde Tanglao garden table
Here’s somewhere to pop your gin and tonics!
This spacious garden table is made from resin faux rattan and works perfectly in the garden. Maisons Du Monde also sells protective covers which may come in handy if the weather declines or you want to keep this piece outdoors in winter.
TK Maxx rattan storage baskets
These storage baskets are perfect for popping outside while you’re enjoying some sun and keeping on hand to store picnic blankets, outdoor games and books.
Folk Interiors Bamboo lounge corner module
Folk Interiors is one of the best places to get Bohemian-style furniture and homeware such as this chic corner lounger.
La Redoute Nantucket KOK garden deckchair
Sit back and relax in this reclining lounge chair which has been inspired by a design from the 1900s.
It even comes with a stylish rattan footrest, so you can put your feet up, too.
Beiige Store rattan placemat
Impress your guests at your next al fresco lunch by laying the table with these gorgeous placemats.
Beiige Store works with local artisans in Ghana to hand craft authentic products using natural materials, so each purchase helps towards their social impact work.
Homebase
This outdoor bench comes in this minimalist grey as well as a sunny yellow.
It has been designed to be durable and resistant to weather so it should keep you going throughout the summer.
Beliani peacock chair
Fancy a show-stopping piece of furniture for your garden? This incredible peacock chair is a work of art.
It has a high wicker back, seating cushion and ornate detailing that would look great for a garden party.
