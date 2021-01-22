With so much brilliant viewing content set in the 1800s, it was only a matter of time before the regencycore trend took off.

Our obsession with the likes of Bridgerton, Emma, The Great and many more have been fuelling our WhatsApp groups for some time now. They have been the perfect water-cooler chat, well, back in a world where office still exists. In fact, the Stylist team is so in love with the period genre that we dedicated a recent issue to it and the shows that have been inspiring us to break out the corsets and candelabras.