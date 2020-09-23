Team this with consumer’s demands for more sustainable options and it makes sense that this move was on its way: renting furniture to keep up with the trends and no need to overcommit.

The way it works, generally, is that you pay a monthly fee and that velvet sofa, accent chair or dining table that you’ve been lusting after is yours, often for a fixed amount of time. That is, until you fancy trading it in for a new one and handing yours back to be refurbished and reused.

Schemes like this are already big in the US, but they’re starting to take off here in the UK, too. If you think this could be the answer to your interior design dreams check out the rental schemes below and explore a new way of furnishing your home.