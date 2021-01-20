Everything looks better with a ruffle, doesn’t it? From cushions to curtains, a plain soft furnishing becomes instantly whimsical if you add a textured flourish. And it has a ripple effect, making the rest of the room feel more interesting, too.

Plus, linen blends and soft colours are bang on trend right now, with lots of pale blue, grey and pink soft furnishings taking the lead. So, if you like to keep things interesting, we’ve found a few pieces that are sure to catch your eye.

Keep scrolling for our edit of the most beautiful ruffled soft furnishings of the moment and give your home a touch of romance.