Fancy giving your home a quick update? These textured pieces would make a great addition to a living room or bedroom.
Everything looks better with a ruffle, doesn’t it? From cushions to curtains, a plain soft furnishing becomes instantly whimsical if you add a textured flourish. And it has a ripple effect, making the rest of the room feel more interesting, too.
Plus, linen blends and soft colours are bang on trend right now, with lots of pale blue, grey and pink soft furnishings taking the lead. So, if you like to keep things interesting, we’ve found a few pieces that are sure to catch your eye.
Keep scrolling for our edit of the most beautiful ruffled soft furnishings of the moment and give your home a touch of romance.
H&M Home linen cushion cover
The serene hue of this cushion cover could have a calming effect if used in a bedroom.
It’s crafted from soft linen but would look great when styled next to other textures.
Projektityyny quilt
Projektityyny is a Nordic brand which seeks to spread joy with bright colours like the ones used here.
This single-sized quilt has been carefully created by talented artisans in India.
3hLinen ruffled curtain
Looking to recreate that farmhouse-style window decor? This single, flowing curtain is both relaxed and elegant.
It comes in a range of beautiful colours including dusty rose, azure blue and moss green.
Casa De Linos tablecloth
Give your dining table a flourish with this frilled tablecloth.
As each one is made to order, you can request the shape and dimensions especially for your home.
M&S bedspread
During the chilly, winter evenings this cosy bedspread is sure to keep you warm.
It’s super soft with a frilled border and comes in pale grey or pink.
Trove ruffle mini pillow slip
Trove by Studio Duggan is the whimsical cult homeware brand we can’t get enough of, but can’t always afford.
Get a touch of Trove’s magic with this pillow slip which sports a flamboyant frill.
Kelly Connor Designs cushions
Bored of neutral tones? Then this playful design might be just the thing.
They are crafted from organic and certified fabrics in a zero waste studio.
Shop Kelly Connor Designs cushions at Notonthehighstreet, £85
Graham & Green ruffle duvet cover
Give your bedroom a makeover with this divine bedding set from Graham & Green.
It’s made in Europe from 200-thread-count tumbled washed cotton which is sumptuously comfortable.
Images: courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.