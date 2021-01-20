8 ruffled soft furnishings to make your home cosier

Posted by for Homeware

Fancy giving your home a quick update? These textured pieces would make a great addition to a living room or bedroom.

Everything looks better with a ruffle, doesn’t it? From cushions to curtains, a plain soft furnishing becomes instantly whimsical if you add a textured flourish. And it has a ripple effect, making the rest of the room feel more interesting, too.

Plus, linen blends and soft colours are bang on trend right now, with lots of pale blue, grey and pink soft furnishings taking the lead. So, if you like to keep things interesting, we’ve found a few pieces that are sure to catch your eye.

Keep scrolling for our edit of the most beautiful ruffled soft furnishings of the moment and give your home a touch of romance.

  • H&M Home linen cushion cover

    H&M Home
    H&M Home cushion cover

    The serene hue of this cushion cover could have a calming effect if used in a bedroom. 

    It’s crafted from soft linen but would look great when styled next to other textures.

    Shop linen cushion cover at H&M Home, £12.99

    Buy now

  • Projektityyny quilt

    Liberty London
    PROJEKTITYYNY quilt

    Projektityyny is a Nordic brand which seeks to spread joy with bright colours like the ones used here.

    This single-sized quilt has been carefully created by talented artisans in India.

    Shop Projektityyny quilt at Liberty London, £380

    Buy now

  • 3hLinen ruffled curtain

    3HLinen
    3HLinen curtain

    Looking to recreate that farmhouse-style window decor? This single, flowing curtain is both relaxed and elegant.

    It comes in a range of beautiful colours including dusty rose, azure blue and moss green.

    Shop ruffled curtain at 3hLinen, £57

    Buy now

  • Casa De Linos tablecloth

    Etsy
    Etsy tablecloth

    Give your dining table a flourish with this frilled tablecloth.

    As each one is made to order, you can request the shape and dimensions especially for your home.

    Shop Casa De Linos tablecloth at Etsy, from £143

    Buy now

  • M&S bedspread

    M&S
    M&S bedspread

    During the chilly, winter evenings this cosy bedspread is sure to keep you warm. 

    It’s super soft with a frilled border and comes in pale grey or pink.

    Shop bedspread at M&S, from £39.50

    Buy now

  • Trove ruffle mini pillow slip

    Trove
    Trove ruffle cushion

    Trove by Studio Duggan is the whimsical cult homeware brand we can’t get enough of, but can’t always afford. 

    Get a touch of Trove’s magic with this pillow slip which sports a flamboyant frill.

    Shop ruffle mini pillow slip at Trove, £70

    Buy now

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.

Recommended by Megan Murray