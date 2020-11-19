It happened slowly with a candle here and a cushion there, but before we knew it, sage green had taken over our homeware must-buy list.

This calming colour is everywhere right now, and we can see why. From the sage green panelling which features in The Hoxton Southwark’s new hotel rooms to cult storage brand Mustard Made’s recent unveiling that sage is their colour for the season, we cannot get enough of this delicate yet earthy hue.