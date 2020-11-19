Sage green home accessories to shop now
Megan Murray
- Published
Sage green is the colour of the moment. Here are 11 chic ways to nod to this trend at home.
It happened slowly with a candle here and a cushion there, but before we knew it, sage green had taken over our homeware must-buy list.
This calming colour is everywhere right now, and we can see why. From the sage green panelling which features in The Hoxton Southwark’s new hotel rooms to cult storage brand Mustard Made’s recent unveiling that sage is their colour for the season, we cannot get enough of this delicate yet earthy hue.
It’s the perfect balance. Pastel enough to be pretty, this colour would work well for a country kitchen or kitschy bathroom. Yet relaxing, serene qualities give it a grown-up feel, too. Essentially, it’s a one-way ticket to chic.
Here we’ve shared the sage green home accessories we’re coveting this season so that you can nod to the trend at home.
HAY Sowden tin
You can trust hip Danish homeware brand HAY to always nail the perfect shade.
This multipurpose container has been designed by George Sowden for the brand and is intended to be a durable failsafe for your storage needs.
Pack it full of teabags or fill it with coffee and keep on your kitchen worktop for a splash of colour.
Lick Green 02 paint
Lick is part of a wave of new paint brands (many of which have launched as recently as lockdown), changing up the paint industry with on-trend marketing, innovative customer experience and spot-on shades.
Lick says its Green 02 paint is a soft sage green with a hint of blue, and describes the colour as having depth, sophistication and character.
Commit to the trend and try this cool hue on your walls.
Piglet in Bed linen duvet cover
Piglet in Bed specialises in sumptuous soft furnishings and this sage green duvet cover is a perfect example of what this brand does best.
Piglet’s signature fabric is made from 100% natural stonewashed French flax and gets softer with wear.
Mix this duvet with soft pink accents for a botanical feel or keep it serene and pure with white line pillowcases.
Sasha Compton classical jugs print
Artist, illustrator and designer Sasha Compton is an exciting emerging talent and must-see when it comes to decorating your walls.
Her beguiling prints centre around liberated female figures with influences from Greek and Roman ancient history. In a range of gorgeous colours, her pieces have the right amount of oomph to create a statement when hung alone or work in a gallery wall formation.
We love this image which depicts a collection of jugs in a flurry of on-trend hues. The sage green splurge against Compton’s use of lilac is particularly striking.
Not on the Highstreet shell candle
This mermaid-themed candle would make a cute addition to any coffee table or shelf.
Each one is hand-poured in the UK using 100% natural soy wax.
Shop shell candle by AJOUTER STORE at Not on the Highstreet, £19.99
Mustard Made The Shorty locker
Mustard Made has been a cult brand for some time now and it’s easy to see why.
Its lockers are practical and pretty at the same time and come in a wonderfully twee range of pastel colours.
The brand’s newest shade is sage, which says it all. We like this delicate green on The Shorty locker, but it works with all designs.
Selfridges spiral candles
Nod to the sage green trend in a temporary way with HAY’s eye-catching set of twisted candles.
Not only are the colours divine, but they’re finished with a high gloss sheen which gives them a certain something.
Oliver Bonas gluggle jug
Gluggle jugs have 150 years of history behind them (first being made in the 1870s in Stoke-on-Trend), but in 2020 this quirky vessel is making a come back.
Fill it with flowers and plonk in the middle of your dining table or use it as a characterful water jug.
Soho Home Monroe oblong cushion
The feather-filled Monroe cushion is used in Soho House hotels from Chicago to Oxfordshire.
It’s covered in a plush cotton velvet that’s made by an Italian textiles firm whose workshop sits between Milan and Lake Como, while the rest in crafted here in the UK.
Wolf & Badger concrete coasters
CONCRETE & WAX is an independent brand run design-duo Alex and Laura who specialise in luxury concrete homeware.
This particular design was very sweetly inspired by their six-year-old daughter, who offered her help one day and came up with an Jackson Pollock-esque splattered creation.
Each coaster is hand-poured and sits thickly on a cork base.
Shop concrete coasters set of four by CONCRETE & WAX at Wolf & Badger, £32
Soho Lighting Company Oxford wall lights
If you love the country aesthetic, these vintage-look wall lights are just the ticket.
The Soho Lighting Company describes them as being the “perfect breakfast room green”, and we have to agree.
Each shade is finished inside with a classic off-white, for exceptional light output.
Images: courtesy of brands