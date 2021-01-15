We’re always here for a scented candle. But, when said candle is also housed in a beautiful, decorative vessel which we can re-use afterwards, our attention is well and truly grabbed.

It’s a trend that we’re seeing on the virtual shelves of many of our favourite homeware stores right now, with plenty of options to take a candle’s aesthetic to the next level and leave you with a pretty trinket-holder afterwards.

Some of the best examples include eco-friendly brand Selfmade who have created seed labels to be planted in their glass jars after the candle has burned out, while Shrimps House do colourful containers which conceal the candle completely when it’s not in use.