Shop the best scented candles presented in beautiful jars

Posted by for Homeware

What’s better than a candle? A candle stored in an aesthetically pleasing jar, of course! 

We’re always here for a scented candle. But, when said candle is also housed in a beautiful, decorative vessel which we can re-use afterwards, our attention is well and truly grabbed.

It’s a trend that we’re seeing on the virtual shelves of many of our favourite homeware stores right now, with plenty of options to take a candle’s aesthetic to the next level and leave you with a pretty trinket-holder afterwards. 

Some of the best examples include eco-friendly brand Selfmade who have created seed labels to be planted in their glass jars after the candle has burned out, while Shrimps House do colourful containers which conceal the candle completely when it’s not in use.

So, keep your home feeling cosy and looking chic with these gorgeous candles kept in jars.

You may also like

Best independent candle brands for sustainability, diversity and giving back

  • Oliver Bonas globe ceramic scented candle

    Oliver Bonas candle
    Oliver Bonas candle

    Give your home a celestial touch with this beautiful candle slash ornament. 

    Inside you’ll find a heady sandalwood and leather scented candle, with floral middle notes of violet and iris alongside base notes of cedarwood and musk.

    The outside is decorated with handpainted gold stars and can be used as a trinket box after the candle has burned down.

    Shop globe ceramic scented candle at Oliver Bonas, £19.50

    Buy now

  • Astier de Villatte Atelier de Balthus scented candle

    Candle in jars
    Astier de Villatte candle

    This rustic candle is inspired by a painter’s workshop. Both its scent and aesthetic is said to capture “the powdery, woody, resinous” of a studio.

    Expect notes of turpentine, smoke, honey, woods, tobacco and cedarwood. Delicious. 

    Shop Astier de Villatte Atelier de Balthus scented candle at Liberty London, £185

    Buy now

  • Shrimps House pink opal and watermint candle

    Shrimps House
    Shrimps House candle

    This playful colour palette would look lovely on a coffee or side table, plus, there’s a sweet-smelling candle inside.

    On the website, you’ll find a selection of other colours incuding a lilac version which smells of lavender mimosa. Yum!

    Shop pink opal and watermint candle at Shrimps House, £20

    Buy now

  • Diptyque coasted candle holder

    Diptyque
    Diptyque candle

    Show your Diptyque candle off to its best ability with this hand-crafted flat-ribbed candle holder.

    Its bell shape enhances the candle’s glow, creating a soothing light source.

    Shop coasted candle holder at Diptyque, £95

    Buy now

  • House of Lilah concrete soy candle

    House of Lilah candle
    House of Lilah candle

    House of Lilah’s concrete jars are hand-painted and can be repurposed to hold treasures or just for a visual delight.

    The brand’s scented candles are a natural blend of soy, coconut, bees and rape waxes that respect the environment, offering a slow and clean burn.

    Shop concrete soy candle at House of Lilah, £34.99

    Buy now

  • Anthropologie Capri glass jar candle

    Anthropologie
    Anthropologie candle

    One of the most jar-like candles we’ve spotted in a while, this Anthropologie beauty is designed in the USA with a glass vessel and metal lid.

    There are three scents to choose from including orange and gardenia, primrose, vanilla and conifer and sugared oranges, lemons, and limes.

    Shop Capri glass jar candle at Anthropologie, £14

    Buy now

  • Boucle natural soy candle

    Boucle
    Boucle candle

    These 100% natural soy wax essential oil scented candles are handmade in Hackney, each one sitting in an amber glass jar.

    There are lots of scents to choose from including rosemary, lavender and clary sage, lime zest, fennel and blood orange and vetiver, grapefruit and bergamot. 

    Shop natural soy candle at Boucle, £16

    Buy now

  • Selfmade Bragga soy wax candle

    Selfmade
    Selfmade candle

    Selfmade’s candles are amazing because the label of each one can be peeled off and planted in the re-usable glass jar, soon to grow into a little sapling of your own.

    There are currently eight scents to choose from including the Bragga candle which smells like a “classiest dress” belonging to the founder’s aunt.

    Shop Bragga soy wax candle at Selfmade, £24

    Buy now

  • Fornasetti Losanghe Otto scented candle

    Fornasetti Losanghe candle
    Fornasetti Losanghe candle

    This decorative ceramic vessel houses a high-quality candle scented with the Italian house’s Otto fragrance.

    Its exterior is inspired by Italian opera singer Lina Cavalieri, with a design which is reminiscent of both Art Deco architecture and mid-century geometrics. 

    Shop Fornasetti Losanghe Otto scented candle at Liberty London, £165

    Buy now

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.

Recommended by Megan Murray