Long gone are the days when our homes were simply places to lay our heads at night. Over the last couple of years, our interiors have become just as much an extension of our personality as our fashion and beauty choices. It’s why there was so much interest in interior and homeware trends during the pandemic – at a time when we had no choice but to stay home, decorating our space became a way to express ourselves and create a place that was uniquely ours.

And as restrictions have lifted, that interest has shown no sign of waning – as demonstrated by the launch of Sculpd’s exciting new homeware collection. In addition to the variety of beginner-friendly pottery kits it already sells, Sculpd is now offering a collection of five homeware craft kits for people who want to make their own iterations of the pieces they see on their Instagram feed. Inspired by the latest trends, each kit comes with everything you need to make one piece of homeware, ranging from a body form vase to a candlestick holder set.

Sculpd Curvy Vase Kit

They also come with a step-by-step guide with lots of detail, to make the process of creating your new piece as smooth and easy-to-follow as possible. While the idea of crafting homeware isn’t for everyone, it’s a great way to try your hands at pottery if you struggle with inspiration. You’ll also have the opportunity to create a piece that is uniquely yours – especially after you’ve decorated your clay creation.

Sculpd Candlestick Holder Set

This is just the first drop in a whole new series for Sculpd – the company plans to drop new releases every two to three months to keep up with the latest trends. So, if you fancy trying something new and bagging yourself a new on-trend piece of homeware, then it’s definitely worth taking a look at what Sculpd Home has to offer. Shop Sculpd Home at sculpd.co.uk, prices range from £25-£39

