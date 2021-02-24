We have already fallen head over heels in love with bright, multi-coloured glass homeware but it seems there’s a new strain of this trend and it’s rooted in the colour amber.

This deep, golden hue is popping up all over the websites of our favourite homeware stores in the form of vases, paperweights, decanters and tumblers. Thanks to its intense colour, many of these pieces look mystical when the sun shines through them, making the glass glow.

If you’d like a little bit of this magic for your home, check out our edit of beautiful amber glassware.