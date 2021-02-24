Want an easy way to update your home’s decor? Amber glass accessories are just the thing for an on-trend look.
We have already fallen head over heels in love with bright, multi-coloured glass homeware but it seems there’s a new strain of this trend and it’s rooted in the colour amber.
This deep, golden hue is popping up all over the websites of our favourite homeware stores in the form of vases, paperweights, decanters and tumblers. Thanks to its intense colour, many of these pieces look mystical when the sun shines through them, making the glass glow.
If you’d like a little bit of this magic for your home, check out our edit of beautiful amber glassware.
Maison Commune Murano beehive decanter
How swish would you feel serving drinks with this eye-catching, vintage decanter?
We recommend keeping it on a drinks trolley or its own side table to really show it off.
Kinto Sepia jug
Kinto is a Japanese brand which specialises in practical products designed with elegance and minimalism in mind.
Kinto’s range of coffee apparatus is especially aspirational, such as this glass jug for making a filter brew.
Black & Barn
We love Scottish brand Black & Barn’s clean-cut storage solutions.
Take your bathroom game to the next level with this luxurious tinted decanter, perfect for storing shampoo or bubble bath.
Shop luxury bubble bath decanter with ball lid at Black & Barn, £24.99
HAY amber paperweight
In a digital world we may not have a pressing need for paperweights, but that doesn’t mean we don’t love beautiful things.
And, you can trust HAY to create a desk tidy that is truly mesmerising; we love the swirls of varying amber hues.
Shop HAY amber paperweight at Couverture and the Garb Store, £35
Selfmade Boujie candle
Selfmade’s amber glass jars contribute to the brand’s sustainability efforts as each one can be reused as a planter for the seed labels stuck on the front.
So, once your delicious-smelling candle has burned down you’ll have a little plant to brighten your day instead.
Oliver Bonas Dalia lustre amber vase
This futuristic-looking vase would suit both a luscious bouquet of flowers or spray of dried grass.
The deep, vibrant shade of amber comes alive when the light shines through it, adding extra depth to this lustrous colour.
Anthropologie recycled glass tumbler
Give your tablescape an easy update with a set of these recycled glass tumblers.
The floral design lends itself to a vintage aesthetic, while the hand-blown, fluted shape sets it apart from the other glasses in your cupboard.
The Dazzler Co flower power amber glass trinket dish
This coloured glass trinket dish hails from the 70s and is full of psychedelic flower power.
You could fill it with jewellery or tea lights, but we like the idea of positioning it on a busy coffee table for decoration.
Shop flower power amber glass trinket dish at The Dazzler Co, £30
Images: courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.