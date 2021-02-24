Glass home accessories: amber vases, trinket dishes and tumblers to shop now

Posted by for Homeware

Want an easy way to update your home’s decor? Amber glass accessories are just the thing for an on-trend look.

We have already fallen head over heels in love with bright, multi-coloured glass homeware but it seems there’s a new strain of this trend and it’s rooted in the colour amber. 

This deep, golden hue is popping up all over the websites of our favourite homeware stores in the form of vases, paperweights, decanters and tumblers. Thanks to its intense colour, many of these pieces look mystical when the sun shines through them, making the glass glow.

If you’d like a little bit of this magic for your home, check out our edit of beautiful amber glassware.

  • Maison Commune Murano beehive decanter

    Maison Commune Murano beehive decanter

    How swish would you feel serving drinks with this eye-catching, vintage decanter?

    We recommend keeping it on a drinks trolley or its own side table to really show it off.

    Shop Murano Beehive Decanter at Maison Commune, £110

    Buy now

  • Kinto Sepia jug

    Kinto jug
    Kinto Sepia jug

    Kinto is a Japanese brand which specialises in practical products designed with elegance and minimalism in mind. 

    Kinto’s range of coffee apparatus is especially aspirational, such as this glass jug for making a filter brew.

    Shop Sepia jug at Kinto, £26.50

    Buy now

  • Black & Barn

    AmberBallGlass
    Black & Barn luxury bubble bath decanter with ball lid

    We love Scottish brand Black & Barn’s clean-cut storage solutions. 

    Take your bathroom game to the next level with this luxurious tinted decanter, perfect for storing shampoo or bubble bath.

    Shop luxury bubble bath decanter with ball lid at Black & Barn, £24.99

    Buy now

  • HAY amber paperweight

    Amber glass paperweight
    HAY amber paperweight

    In a digital world we may not have a pressing need for paperweights, but that doesn’t mean we don’t love beautiful things. 

    And, you can trust HAY to create a desk tidy that is truly mesmerising; we love the swirls of varying amber hues.

    Shop HAY amber paperweight at Couverture and the Garb Store, £35

    Buy now

  • Selfmade Boujie candle

    Candle in an amber jar
    Selfmade Boujie soy wax candle in amber jar

    Selfmade’s amber glass jars contribute to the brand’s sustainability efforts as each one can be reused as a planter for the seed labels stuck on the front. 

    So, once your delicious-smelling candle has burned down you’ll have a little plant to brighten your day instead.

    Shop Boujie candle at Selfmade, £25

    Buy now

  • Oliver Bonas Dalia lustre amber vase

    Oliver Bonas amber vase

    This futuristic-looking vase would suit both a luscious bouquet of flowers or spray of dried grass.

    The deep, vibrant shade of amber comes alive when the light shines through it, adding extra depth to this lustrous colour.

    Shop Dalia lustre amber vase at Oliver Bonas, £32

    Buy now

  • Anthropologie recycled glass tumbler

    Amber floral design water glass
    Anthropologie amber recycled glass

    Give your tablescape an easy update with a set of these recycled glass tumblers. 

    The floral design lends itself to a vintage aesthetic, while the hand-blown, fluted shape sets it apart from the other glasses in your cupboard.

    Shop recycled tumbler at Anthropologie, £16

    Buy now

  • The Dazzler Co flower power amber glass trinket dish

    Flower-shaped amber glass bowl
    The Dazzler Co amber flower glass bowl

    This coloured glass trinket dish hails from the 70s and is full of psychedelic flower power.

    You could fill it with jewellery or tea lights, but we like the idea of positioning it on a busy coffee table for decoration.

    Shop  flower power amber glass trinket dish at The Dazzler Co, £30

    Buy now

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.

Recommended by Megan Murray