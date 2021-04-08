Bored of neutral cushions from highstreet brands? Try these one-of-a-kind designs from independent makers.
A sofa without cushions is like a vase without flowers; it’s lacking life, beauty and impact.
Whether you’re a ‘matching set’ kind of person or love throwing a bundle of cushions across every seat you own in a rainbow of colours, adding this decorative touch can take a living space’s decor to the next level.
But instead of picking up a pair of cushions from a big brand that your friends might have too, why not invest in a small business and get something handmade especially for you?
There are absolutely loads of independent makers out there with beautiful, one-of-a-kind designs which would add something special to any home.
From Dolly Rocket’s sparkly cushions to Casa By Payboy’s cult frills, we don’t think you’re going to be able to resist this edit.
Casa By Paboy patchwork cushion cover
Since bursting onto the homeware scene last year, Casa By Paboy has been the cult-favourite place to buy cushion covers.
Paboy Bojang designs and makes all of his cushion covers by hand. He also has a remarkable story, having risked a dangerous journey travelling to Naples from The Gambia to seek refuge from an area suffering from conflict.
Casa By Paboy drops don’t happen very often but right now many of the styles are in stock, so move quickly before it’s too late.
Anna Spurling Design mint and lilac tufted cushion
Anna Spurling Design nails the colour-clash trend, serving up gorgeous designs featuring orange and pink or lilac and mint, as pictured above.
Each one is designed and hand made by Anna in her Essex-based studio using the hand punch needle technique.
Thanks to this, each cushion is completely unique and is made specially just for you.
Shop mint and lilac tufted cushion at Anna Spurling Design, £60
Dolly Rocket Smiley cushion
Dolly Rocket is the joyful homeware brand from fashionista, podcast co-host and size inclusive brand consultant, Sara Brown.
Sara’s Instagram account is a mine of fun and colour, and her homeware designs reflect her brilliant style and positive personality.
This playful cushion comes in a range of sparkly designs. Each cushion is crafted from sequins which have been salvaged from vintage pieces and then re-worked with either a vintage floral fabric, a sustainably printed Dolly Rocket print or patchworked velvet.
Plus, to make them even more special, each cushion’s padding is made to a bespoke size using recycled wadding.
Quine & Loon cushion
Quine & Loon is a charming independent homeware brand which makes one-off cushions using vintage fabrics by hand in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.
If bows and ruffles are your thing, you’ll love these frilly, frothy designs which use lots of colour and clashing hues.
The next drop from Quine & Loon is coming on 25 April at the South London Makers Market, so watch out for new designs featuring coloured linens and ginghams with vintage embroideries. Dreamy.
Catherine Rowe Design Pair o' Lobsters cushion
Illustrator Catherine Rowe adorns her cushions with her own drawings and artworks with a witty, fantastical style.
Each cushion cover is handmade from cotton with taupe cotton piping, and there’s the option to purchase padding for inside, too.
We also love Catherine’s vegetable inspired range, not to mention her mermaid collection and clementine-covered cushion.
FLO London Cushion Cover
FLO London is an online publication which gives Londoners the heads up on all the best stuff happening in the city, from interesting people to know about to cultural events.
It’s the creation of Maawura Totoe, a civil engineer and self-proclaimed flower enthusiast and gin and tonic connoisseur. As well as producing content she also manages an online store which has a selection of homeware items and accessories made from Ghana wax print fabrics.
This gorgeous cushion is crafted from Ahwenepa Nkasa fabric and would bring colour, verve and a vibrant aesthetic to your home.
Host Evelyn ruffle cushion cover
Give your home a cottagecore twist with this delightful, floral cushion from one of our favourite all-rounder homeware brands at the moment, Host.
This square-shaped cushion comes with a maximalist ruffle edge, perfect for adorning any sofa, chair or bed. Each one is handmade in the UK and features invisible zips for a neat finish.
Ellelyne Udu marbled cushion
This cushion from Ellelyne is even more beautiful in real life, featuring a stunning blend of pastel hues in a marbled design.
Add it to a colour-rich decor set-up or use it to add some life to a neutral home. This piece is handmade by artisans in India and also comes in a red and green version.
Images: Quine & Loom / courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a senior digital writer for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about homeware (particularly candles), travel, food trends, restaurants and all the wonderful things London has to offer.