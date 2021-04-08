A sofa without cushions is like a vase without flowers; it’s lacking life, beauty and impact.

Whether you’re a ‘matching set’ kind of person or love throwing a bundle of cushions across every seat you own in a rainbow of colours, adding this decorative touch can take a living space’s decor to the next level.

But instead of picking up a pair of cushions from a big brand that your friends might have too, why not invest in a small business and get something handmade especially for you?