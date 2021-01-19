11 slogan art prints to bring a playful edge to your walls

Slogan art prints have, at times, had a bad rep. But, with an ever-increasing range of websites specialising in creative art prints, we’re finding more and more unique designs that have something to say.

We’re not talking about the clichéd combinations we’ve all seen before but sentences that prompt a smile, or at least a twinkle in the eye.

These prints are perfect for injecting a bolt of personality into a kitchen, hallway or along the stairs and, although many are quite loud already, they look beautifully bold teamed with rich wall colours or in a gallery wall format.

So, here are 11 of our favourite slogan art prints out there right now.