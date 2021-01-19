11 slogan art prints to bring a playful edge to your walls

These are slogan art prints, but not as you’ve seen them before. You won’t find any overused quotes or naff mantras here, just joyful colours and words to brighten your walls.

Slogan art prints have, at times, had a bad rep. But, with an ever-increasing range of websites specialising in creative art prints, we’re finding more and more unique designs that have something to say. 

We’re not talking about the clichéd combinations we’ve all seen before but sentences that prompt a smile, or at least a twinkle in the eye.

These prints are perfect for injecting a bolt of personality into a kitchen, hallway or along the stairs and, although many are quite loud already, they look beautifully bold teamed with rich wall colours or in a gallery wall format

So, here are 11 of our favourite slogan art prints out there right now.

  • Studio Clemence Cutting Shapes print

    Studio Clemence
    Studio Clemence 'Cutting Shapes'

    Do you love to boogie? Then this print from female-founded Studio Clemence might be right up your street. 

    It is designed in east London and comes with a free A5 print, as well as the option for a personalised message to be written on the back.

    Shop Cutting Shapes print at Studio Clemence, £35

  • Yellow Owl Workshop Happy is the New Black risograph

    Yellow Owl Workshop
    Yellow Owl Workshop risograph

    Risographs are printed carefully and slowly, layering one colour at a time to create a unique piece of work. 

    We particularly like the tongue-in-cheek nature of this one, which plays on the wording of one of our favourite TV series.

    Shop Happy is the New Black print by Yellow Owl Workshop at We Built This City, £25

  • Fanclub L'Avenir Est Feminin

    Art print
    Fanclub print

    This retro-style print which reads ‘the future is female’ in French is inspired by protest posters from the 60s.

    The design is copied from one of Fanclub’s icon slogan T-shirts, released in 2017, which they say gives a nostalgic nod to muses, poets and punks.

    Shop L’Avenir Est Feminin art print by Fanclub at Wolf & Badger, £28

  • Oliver Bonas Up to No Good print

    Oliver Bonas
    Oliver Bonas print

    If you’re known for having a mischievous flair then this art print will suit you nicely.

    We love Oliver Bonas’ selection of playful prints, so if you’re putting together a gallery wall we recommend taking a look at the whole collection.

    Shop Up To No Good wall art at Oliver Bonas, £45

  • Nans of Anarchy To The Disco print

    Nans of Anarchy
    Nans of Anarchy print

    None of us have been out dancing for a while, but there’s no reason why you can’t turn your living room into the club.

    This fun print comes in a range of colours such as pink, orange, blue, black, white and yellow.

    Shop To The Disco print at Nans of Anarchy, from £15

  • Service Industries This Is Shit print

    Service Industries print
    Service Industries print

    While we put our positive pants on as much as we can, sometimes, you just have to say it like it is.

    This silver screenprint is interestingly infused with cologne and perfume, in case you like your prints to smell as pretty as they look.

    Shop This Is Shit print at Service Industries, £60

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.

