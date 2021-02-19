We could all do with a pick-me-up right now and where better to get it than the place you’re spending all of your time: at home, of course.

From cheeky embroidery and motivational mugs to life-affirming bath mats and cushions which remind you to take the weight off, these witty home accessories are emblazoned with fun slogans to help get you through the day.

So, give your home a decor update with accessories that will make you smile and treat yourself to one of these slogan homewares.