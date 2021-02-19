Looking for decor with a bit of personality? These home accessories have certainly got something to say.
We could all do with a pick-me-up right now and where better to get it than the place you’re spending all of your time: at home, of course.
From cheeky embroidery and motivational mugs to life-affirming bath mats and cushions which remind you to take the weight off, these witty home accessories are emblazoned with fun slogans to help get you through the day.
So, give your home a decor update with accessories that will make you smile and treat yourself to one of these slogan homewares.
Anthropologie Rise and Sunshine bath mat
What better way to kick your day off right than with this motivational bath mat?
The monochrome colour scheme and elegant typography will take your bathroom to the next level.
Kazvare Made It cookie cutter
Get your bake on with this fun cookie cutter from Kazvare Made It.
It comes in two parts; one being the outer shell (for cutting the shape) and the other is the inner stamp (for the features).
Notonthehighstreet Just Wing It mug
Pouring your morning coffee is probably the moment when you’ll need a motivational message the most.
This mug’s mantra to throw yourself into whatever challenge lies ahead (even if you don’t feel qualified) is perfect.
Etsy cactus wall art
We love The Pigeons Nest UK’s tongue-in-cheek embroidery hoop, which is a fun wall art alternative to a classic print.
If you like the look of this, check out the rest of the collection which is equally as cheeky.
Oliver Bonas Relax cushion
If your decor could do with a boost this busy throw cushion is just the thing.
Mixing pink and orange with a green leaf design and gold beading is enough to revive any room that feels a bit flat.
Luce London Lucy Me candle
This colourful candle deserves to be positioned where you can see it thanks to its attention-grabbing design.
It smells great, too, with a mix of bitter orange leaf, ylang ylang and cinnamon bark.
Urban Outfitters Be Good Do Good wall tapestry
Give your walls a shot of positivity with this bloomingly beautiful tapestry.
We love the pigmented pastel shades and contrast between the minimalist font and detailed illustrations.
The Cornrow Colston Statue tea towel
This is more than your average dishcloth.
Designed by The Radical Tea Towel Company it shows the recent toppling of the statue of slave trader Edward Colston, with a statement by the great 19th century American abolitionist Frederick Douglass.
Devoted Home Loved pillowcase
This faith-based homeware brand creates soft, luxurious bedding decorated with uplifting messages.
After all, who doesn’t want to be reminded that they are loved every time they make the bed?
