Looking for decor with a bit of personality? These home accessories have certainly got something to say.

We could all do with a pick-me-up right now and where better to get it than the place you’re spending all of your time: at home, of course. 

From cheeky embroidery and motivational mugs to life-affirming bath mats and cushions which remind you to take the weight off, these witty home accessories are emblazoned with fun slogans to help get you through the day. 

So, give your home a decor update with accessories that will make you smile and treat yourself to one of these slogan homewares.

  • Anthropologie Rise and Sunshine bath mat

    White bathmat with words rise and sunshine
    Slogan homeware: Anthropologie bath mat

    What better way to kick your day off right than with this motivational bath mat?

    The monochrome colour scheme and elegant typography will take your bathroom to the next level.

    Shop Rise and Sunshine bath mat at Anthropologie, £38

  • Kazvare Made It cookie cutter

    purple cookie cutter with words 'nuff love' engraved
    Slogan homeware: Kazvare Made It cookie cutter

    Get your bake on with this fun cookie cutter from Kazvare Made It. 

    It comes in two parts; one being the outer shell (for cutting the shape) and the other is the inner stamp (for the features).

    Shop cookie cutter at Kazvare Made It, £8.99

  • Notonthehighstreet Just Wing It mug

    White mug with 'just wing it' design
    Slogan homeware: Notonthehighstreet mug

    Pouring your morning coffee is probably the moment when you’ll need a motivational message the most.

    This mug’s mantra to throw yourself into whatever challenge lies ahead (even if you don’t feel qualified) is perfect.

    Shop Just Wing It mug at Notonthehighstreet, £14

  • Etsy cactus wall art

    Embroidery hoop decorated with cacti
    Slogan homeware: Cactus wall art

    We love The Pigeons Nest UK’s tongue-in-cheek embroidery hoop, which is a fun wall art alternative to a classic print. 

    If you like the look of this, check out the rest of the collection which is equally as cheeky.

    Shop cactus wall art by The Pigeons Nest UK at Etsy, £20

  • Oliver Bonas Relax cushion

    Pink cushion embroidered with 'relax'
    Slogan homeware: Oliver Bonas Relax cushion

    If your decor could do with a boost this busy throw cushion is just the thing. 

    Mixing pink and orange with a green leaf design and gold beading is enough to revive any room that feels a bit flat.

    Shop Relax cushion at Oliver Bonas, £29.50

  • Luce London Lucy Me candle

    Pink scented candle with lucky me written on the front
    Slogan homeware: Luce London scented candle

    This colourful candle deserves to be positioned where you can see it thanks to its attention-grabbing design.

    It smells great, too, with a mix of bitter orange leaf, ylang ylang and cinnamon bark.

    Shop Lucky Me candle at Luce London, £33

  • Urban Outfitters Be Good Do Good wall tapestry

    white wall tapestry with floral 'be good do good' design
    Slogan homeware: Urban Outfitters tapestry

    Give your walls a shot of positivity with this bloomingly beautiful tapestry.

    We love the pigmented pastel shades and contrast between the minimalist font and detailed illustrations. 

    Shop Be Good Do Good tapestry at Urban Outfitters, £19

  • The Cornrow Colston Statue tea towel

    Tea towel with anti-racist quote
    Slogan homeware: Colston Statue tea towel

    This is more than your average dishcloth. 

    Designed by The Radical Tea Towel Company it shows the recent toppling of the statue of slave trader Edward Colston, with a statement by the great 19th century American abolitionist Frederick Douglass.

    Shop Colston Statue tea towel at The Cornrow, £12.50

  • Devoted Home Loved pillowcase

    white pillowcase embodied
    Slogan homeware: Devoted Home pillowcase

    This faith-based homeware brand creates soft, luxurious bedding decorated with uplifting messages.

    After all, who doesn’t want to be reminded that they are loved every time they make the bed?

    Shop Loved pillowcase at Devoted Home, £10

