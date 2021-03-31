Interior design: emoji faces are the fun trend we didn’t know we needed

Fancy giving your home a boost of positivity? Opt for accessories adorned with a happy emoji face. 

Whether you love them or hate them (here’s looking at you, Gen-Zers on TikTok), there’s no denying that a happy emoji face gives off some serious retro and happy-go-lucky vibes.

Is it any wonder, then, that so many homeware brands have been incorporating smiling faces, winks, and laugh-cry emojis into their accessories of late?

With a bright, sunny colour palette and positive feel, these optimistic motifs are guaranteed to prove a playful addition to any home. And so, from mugs and trays to art prints and candles, here are the best emoji face-covered home accessories of the moment.

