Fancy giving your home a boost of positivity? Opt for accessories adorned with a happy emoji face.
Whether you love them or hate them (here’s looking at you, Gen-Zers on TikTok), there’s no denying that a happy emoji face gives off some serious retro and happy-go-lucky vibes.
Is it any wonder, then, that so many homeware brands have been incorporating smiling faces, winks, and laugh-cry emojis into their accessories of late?
With a bright, sunny colour palette and positive feel, these optimistic motifs are guaranteed to prove a playful addition to any home. And so, from mugs and trays to art prints and candles, here are the best emoji face-covered home accessories of the moment.
HAY Leo sponge
The Leo sponge is HAY’s way of making the mundane stylish.
Clean your dishes with this cute cloth; it also comes in pastel colours.
Litfad
This playful rug is not only a fun addition to any room, but it’s machine washable and non-slip, too.
Society 6 stay positive poster
This colour clash feels very in vogue and certainly works with the theme of the design.
Plus, those stars are so pretty.
Shop Its Jessica stay positive poster at Society 6, from £10
MINX Factory pastel shapes bowls
This fun bowl is decorated with pastel shapes and a splattered design with a smile in the bottom as a reminder to be positive every time you finish your food.
It has been wheel thrown in white stoneware and comes from a lovely independent brand, MINX Factory.
Lazy Oaf Happy Sad camping chair
Summer is coming and especially now that we can visit parks, it makes sense to have one of these cool camping chairs to hand.
If you like the smiley face trend, then check out the rest of Lazy Oaf’s home collection, as there’s much more where that came from.
Red Bubble flower child emoji cushion
Embrace the flower power feel of the 70s with this colourful cushion.
Mim Candles smiley candles
Mim Candles is inspired by pastel colours and retro motifs, like yellow smiley faces.
There are lots of smiley face-adorned candles to choose from, but these ones would look particularly cool on your dinner table.
Urban Outfitters smiling face mug
This classic mug is just perfect for that first cup of coffee in the morning.
We love how roomy it is and that it boasts a sizeable handle.
Milk Tooth cosmic constellations metallic bag
This handy yet stylish tote will look great hung on the back of your door.
It’s sustainably made from 40% recycled nylon sourced from pre-consumer waste.
Fy! little sad balloon art print
This quirky print turns this trend on its head, quite literally.
The contrasting colours will create a bright statement to any living or dining room.
Biski Chips acrylic tray
Pop this decorative tray on a coffee table for a playful edge.
We recommend using it as a platform to show off all of your favourite sculptural candles.
Images: courtesy of brands
