Homeware for spring: 11 tulip-inspired accessories for the season

’Tis the season of the tulip. Shop our spring homeware edit inspired by the flower of the moment.

Spring has officially sprung. The evenings are getting lighter, the air feels (ever so slightly) more balmy and there’s a date in sight for our next visit to a beer garden. Life is good, kind of. 

And it seems that the interiors enthusiasts of Instagram have taken this change of season on wholeheartedly, filling their homes gleefully with one symbol of spring in particular. 

Tulips are everywhere. Our feeds are full of tulip-covered cushions, lampshades and even hand-painted candles, all embodying the happy optimism of spring. 

They’re also the flower of choice for decorating homes right now, appearing on many a grid in colourful glass vases, positioned on side tables, dressers or even as a posing prop (a la the wonderful Nnenna, pictured above).

So, in a bid to fill our homes with spring and nod to the trend, we’ve picked out the best tulip-inspired home accessories from both big failsafe brands like Liberty London and cult favourites like Polly Fern.

  • Ottoline Tulips of Belgravia cushion

    Brown cushion with tulip design
    Homeware for spring: Ottoline cushion

    Ottoline de Vries is a lawyer-turned-designer and while her brand is London-based she hails from the Netherlands, and who better to show us how tulips are done than the Dutch?

    The playful feel and retro colour palette of this cushion makes it a must-buy. The pattern is hand-drawn and digitally printed; team with a deep green velvet sofa for the ultimate wow factor.

    Shop Tulips at Belgravia Ottoline cushion at Liberty London, £135

  • Spring: A Folio Anthology

    Spring book from The Folio Society
    Homeware for spring: The Folio Society

    If a beautiful coffee table book is what you’re after, The Folio Society is the place to look. This publisher specialises in cult classics, old and new, with simply gorgeous covers.

    This anthology brings together poetry and prose all centred around spring, with newly commissioned artwork.

    Shop Spring A Folio Anthology edited by Sue Bradbury at The Folio Society, £27.95

  • Isabelle Feliu art print

    Homeware for spring: Isabelle Feliu

    Isabelle Feliu’s delicate drawing shows a woman grasping a handful of tulips, much like we will be when flower markets are back open. 

    You can see Isabelle drawing this illustration live, using a lilac Kaweco fountain pen on her Instagram. It’s mesmerising to watch.

    Shop explosion de tulipes by Isabelle Feliu at Society 6, from £30

  • Orna hand-painted tulip candle

    Hand-painted candle with red tulips
    Homeware for spring: Orna

    Hand-painted candles are another of our favourite homeware trends right now and Orna is one of the best small brands doing it. 

     This delicate candle features a gingham-like check and a sweet tulip motif at the base. It’s part of the brand’s ‘Allotment Life’ collection, which is full of floral designs.

    Shop tulip candle at Orna

  • Petra Palumbo blush tulip carafe and tumbler

    Tulip pink decorated carafe
    Homeware for spring: Petra Palumbo

    We’re imagining this joyful carafe and tumbler set laid out on a blanket as part of a fabulous picnicscape this summer.

    It is hand-painted in the UK and if pink isn’t your thing, there’s also peach, red and yellow.

    Shop blush tulip carafe and tumbler at Petra Palumbo, £72

  • Polly Fern Tulip Mania lampshade

    This hand-painted lampshade has a country cottage feel, but would look lovely in any home. 

    Each shade is made to order with a two-week lead time, meaning you get something totally unique for you.

    Shop tulip mania lampshade at Polly Fern, £59

  • Papier x Fee Greening notebook

    Fee Greening x Papier notebook with tulip and hand
    Homeware for spring: Fee Greening x Papier

    Get your WFH desk looking its best with one of artist Fee Greening’s notebooks, created in collaboration with Papier. 

    We love that she playfully, but elegantly, replaces a pen with a tulip in this writer’s hand.

    Shop tulip and coral notebook at Papier, £19.99

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a senior digital writer for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about homeware (particularly candles), travel, food trends, restaurants and all the wonderful things London has to offer.

