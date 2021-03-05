’Tis the season of the tulip. Shop our spring homeware edit inspired by the flower of the moment.
Spring has officially sprung. The evenings are getting lighter, the air feels (ever so slightly) more balmy and there’s a date in sight for our next visit to a beer garden. Life is good, kind of.
And it seems that the interiors enthusiasts of Instagram have taken this change of season on wholeheartedly, filling their homes gleefully with one symbol of spring in particular.
Tulips are everywhere. Our feeds are full of tulip-covered cushions, lampshades and even hand-painted candles, all embodying the happy optimism of spring.
They’re also the flower of choice for decorating homes right now, appearing on many a grid in colourful glass vases, positioned on side tables, dressers or even as a posing prop (a la the wonderful Nnenna, pictured above).
So, in a bid to fill our homes with spring and nod to the trend, we’ve picked out the best tulip-inspired home accessories from both big failsafe brands like Liberty London and cult favourites like Polly Fern.
Ottoline Tulips of Belgravia cushion
Ottoline de Vries is a lawyer-turned-designer and while her brand is London-based she hails from the Netherlands, and who better to show us how tulips are done than the Dutch?
The playful feel and retro colour palette of this cushion makes it a must-buy. The pattern is hand-drawn and digitally printed; team with a deep green velvet sofa for the ultimate wow factor.
Shop Tulips at Belgravia Ottoline cushion at Liberty London, £135
Spring: A Folio Anthology
If a beautiful coffee table book is what you’re after, The Folio Society is the place to look. This publisher specialises in cult classics, old and new, with simply gorgeous covers.
This anthology brings together poetry and prose all centred around spring, with newly commissioned artwork.
Shop Spring A Folio Anthology edited by Sue Bradbury at The Folio Society, £27.95
Isabelle Feliu art print
Isabelle Feliu’s delicate drawing shows a woman grasping a handful of tulips, much like we will be when flower markets are back open.
You can see Isabelle drawing this illustration live, using a lilac Kaweco fountain pen on her Instagram. It’s mesmerising to watch.
Shop explosion de tulipes by Isabelle Feliu at Society 6, from £30
Orna hand-painted tulip candle
Hand-painted candles are another of our favourite homeware trends right now and Orna is one of the best small brands doing it.
This delicate candle features a gingham-like check and a sweet tulip motif at the base. It’s part of the brand’s ‘Allotment Life’ collection, which is full of floral designs.
Petra Palumbo blush tulip carafe and tumbler
We’re imagining this joyful carafe and tumbler set laid out on a blanket as part of a fabulous picnicscape this summer.
It is hand-painted in the UK and if pink isn’t your thing, there’s also peach, red and yellow.
Polly Fern Tulip Mania lampshade
This hand-painted lampshade has a country cottage feel, but would look lovely in any home.
Each shade is made to order with a two-week lead time, meaning you get something totally unique for you.
Papier x Fee Greening notebook
Get your WFH desk looking its best with one of artist Fee Greening’s notebooks, created in collaboration with Papier.
We love that she playfully, but elegantly, replaces a pen with a tulip in this writer’s hand.
Wild Hive Paper Flowers paper tulip
Paper flowers are all the rage right now and Wild Hive does a must-have tulip version.
Pick up one of the brand’s at-home kits for a fun lockdown activity and make it yourself or get in contact with founder Bee Watson for your own creation.
Shop flower commissions at Wild Hive Paper Flowers, price dependent on design
Kenduru tulip candles
These pretty candles from Kenduru are a must for any spring tablescape.
We love that founder Rumbie chose a sunny yellow hue for her painted blooms and how dainty they look on the candle.
Liv & Dom tile coaster
Liv & Dom are a firm homeware favourite at Stylist HQ, especially after they gave us a heads up on all the best independent decor brands they love.
This sister-ran brand handmakes ceramic pieces such as candlesticks, plates and these delightful tiles. Each one is unique and the next drop is 12 March, so fingers crossed a tulip-covered beauty will be up for grabs.
Emma Bridgewater large jam jar
This large jam jar comes with a lid, making it an aesthetically pleasing vessel with a multitude of uses.
Fill it with flowers (we’d recommend tulips, of course!), store your coffee in it or simply keep it for decoration.
Images: courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a senior digital writer for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about homeware (particularly candles), travel, food trends, restaurants and all the wonderful things London has to offer.