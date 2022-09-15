All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Enjoy your favourite hot drink with these standout mugs from Liberty, Harrods, Amara and more.
There’s nothing like the feeling of sipping a hot cup of tea or coffee and clutching onto a mug on a chilly autumn morning or evening.
It can be the perfect way to start or end the day and we often have our favourite mugs that we gravitate towards and reach for in our cupboards when it gets to that time of the day – and these statement mugs could potentially be your new favourites.
From playful slogan illustrations to artistic shapes, these mugs are sure to make a statement and become your go-to choice this autumn.
Black & Bleech slogan mug
If you’re in need of a pick-me-up, this slogan mug form Black & Beech is sure to give you the jolt you need to start your day.
Serax Flamengo coffee cup in multicolour
If you want a vase that doubles up as a stunning piece of craftwork, look no further than this stoneware coffee cup from Belgian brand Serax.
Eleanor Bowmer it's all good stars mug
Start your day off right with this playful mug, which features a smiling okay hand gesture hand painted by Eleanor Bowmer and with the words ‘It’s All Good’ arched above.
Jonathan Adler Dora maar mug
Crafted from fine porcelain and finished in a glossy white glaze, this Jonathan Adler Dora Maar mug will certainly be a head-turning addition to your mug collection.
Martha Brook gold speckled pink mug with spoon and lid
Whether you’re an early riser or late-night worker, and some sparkle to your desk with this gold-flecked pink mug with a lid and spoon.
Shop Martha Brook gold speckled pink mug with spoon and lid, £15.95
Bordallo Pinheiro cabbage mug
Get your Bordallo Pinheiro fix with this cabbage mug, which will bring novelty and a splash of colour to your home.
Seletti I-wares porcelain mug
Bring a subtle pop of colour to your kitchen with this I-wares porcelain mug.
Halcyon Days evil eye mug
Bring a sense of theatre to your morning coffee with this mug from Halcyon Days, which features the brand’s evil eye design and was crafted in the UK.
Swarovski signum mug with lid
It doesn’t get more luxurious than this decadent and extravagant Swarovski mug with lid. It was designed in collaboration with porcelain brand Rosenthal and inspired by the Wiener Werkstätte art movement –and it truly is a work of art all on its own.
Images: courtesy of brands
