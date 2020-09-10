Could cork be the next big homeware trend? Here’s our edit of the best cork home accessories to buy now.
Being eco-conscious is a huge part of the way we shop, with consumers in 2020 showing a bigger interest in buying from smaller brands which have a focus on sustainability.
So it makes sense, then, that we’re seeing more and more homeware pieces made using cork; a sustainable material that’s not only friendly to the planet but looks great, too. You see, cork has been heralded as a sustainable material as it can be removed from the bark of a cork tree after a cycle of years without doing any damage to the tree, avoiding deforestation.
Cork has a beautiful natural colour and interesting texture which lends itself brilliantly to candle holders, plant pots, coasters and more. See below for our edit of cork homeware accessories and bag yourself some of the sustainable action.
Cork ceiling lamp
This design-led ceiling light makes a statement without being being in your face.
Style it with a large, bare bulb for an edge.
Cork and wood candle stick
This unusual candlestick has a unique twisted design which would look cool on any coffee table.
It’s made only from cork and wood, making it an eco-friendly piece for your home.
Shop cork and wood candle stick at Good Hood, £41 (from £82)
Cork napkin rings
We love the texture of these cork napkin rings.
Team them with off-white, washed linen napkins for an earthy, undone feel.
Isla Aegean
If you like cork accessories you’ll love Mind The Cork, an independent online brand which makes innovative homeware all from cork.
We love this little pot which can hold succulents, pens or any bits and bobs.
Model E cork stool
This playful stool can be used as a seat, coffee table or ornament.
We love the its light, natural colour and would recommend styling it with a recycled glass vase and dried flowers or pampas grass.
Large cork-lid scented candle
You can get this plant wax candle from H&M in three colours; black with a firewood fig scent, white with fresh linen or brown shown above, which smells like cedar. Yum.
Cork wave placemats
Although we love the natural look of cork, it’s nice to see a flourish of design on these fun placemats.
They’re easy to wipe down and are heat resistant, making them pretty and practical.
Picia table lamp in clear glass
This deliberately simplistic table lamp has a cool, contemporary look which would look great in an at-home office.
It’s been designed with practicality in mind, allowing the shade to be removed easily for bulb changing.
Judson decanter
We love the simple design of this decanter, which would look ‘just so’ perched on a drinks trolly or counter top.
It’s also perfect the perfect vessel for storing fine wine in.
Images: Mind the Cork / courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.