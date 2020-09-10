Being eco-conscious is a huge part of the way we shop, with consumers in 2020 showing a bigger interest in buying from smaller brands which have a focus on sustainability.

So it makes sense, then, that we’re seeing more and more homeware pieces made using cork; a sustainable material that’s not only friendly to the planet but looks great, too. You see, cork has been heralded as a sustainable material as it can be removed from the bark of a cork tree after a cycle of years without doing any damage to the tree, avoiding deforestation.

Cork has a beautiful natural colour and interesting texture which lends itself brilliantly to candle holders, plant pots, coasters and more. See below for our edit of cork homeware accessories and bag yourself some of the sustainable action.