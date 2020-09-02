Art prints inspired by swimming pools is a trend we’ve seen popping up on many of our favourite homeware websites. Here, we pick out nine of the best to give your walls a dose of eternal sunshine.
Autumn is here, and although the wind may be nipping at your windows, you can keep it summery inside with a swimming pool-inspired art print.
Artists, illustrators and photographers have used swimming pools as inspiration the world over. And we have to admit, there’s something alluringly calming about the sight of water – even if it’s restrained by a trendy picture frame.
Here we’ve picked nine entirely different designs with retro, whimsical and minimalist aesthetics, that would look gorgeous in a plethora of homes. One of these striking prints would make a stylish statement positioned above a sofa or fireplace, in your hallway or incorporated into a gallery wall with some of your other favourites.
Bronte swimming pool poster
The vivid colour of the pool’s turquoise waters and atmospheric crashing of waves against rock make this photo a real head-turner.
Hammock time art print by Lovely Earthlings
This print says one thing to us: ultimate relaxation.
This stylish sunbather is living our dream – laid back and taking things easy in a hammock, next to the bright blue waters of an idyllic pool. Dreamy.
Shop hammock time art print by Lovely Earthlings at Etsy, £19.77
Poolside Gossip by Slim Aarons
Poolside Gossip is an iconic piece by 20th Century photographer Sim Aarons, which has been mimicked in marketing campaigns and adverts because of its bright, novelty and stereotypically ‘perfect’ aesthetic.
He worked without stylists or lighting assistants, favouring photographing the rich, influential and famous in their own clothes and surroundings, as we see here.
Amangiri art print by Isabella Feliu
The bleached tones of this playful illustration will attract pastel-lovers, showing that a holiday-style image doesn’t always need to be in-your-face vibrant.
It paints a picture of a desert-like scene, where female friends lay in the sun doing little more than simply ‘being’ together.
Shop Amangiri art print by Isabella Feliu at Society6, £18.77
Sun bathing art print by Nawaal Illustrations
The slight blur in this image by the brilliant Nawaal Illustrations, reminds us of hazy days spent drenched in the sun and what a lovely feeling that is.
Plus, we love its minimalist, understated vibe.
Shop sun bathing art print by Nawaal Illustrations at Society6, £12.51
Pool poster by BLAEK Design Studio
We love how BLAEK Design Studio has put together clashing primary colours of yellow, red and blue for an eye-catching look.
Poolside cocktails art print by Thee Bouffants
What does every pool side need? Fruity cocktails, of course.
Thee Bouffants has personified the fun of enjoying an orange tipple or two by giving these drinks winking faces of their own.
Shop Poolside cocktails art print by Thee Bouffants at Society6, £23.45
Visit Palm Springs poster by Henry Rivers
This talented diver jumps from the pool’s edge wearing a bright pink swimming costume and cute cap in this 50s-style poster.
As the title suggests, it represents Palm Springs in California and the American Dream image we associate with that.
Shop Visit Palm Springs poster by Henry Rivers at DESINO, £13.95
Plant fans, this one’s for you.
With exaggerated palms growing from the sides of this retro-looking pool, this image has a surreal feel that will go down well with a botanical enthusiast.
Shop swimming pool print by Artistic Side Of Life at Etsy, £80
Images: Courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.