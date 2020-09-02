Autumn is here, and although the wind may be nipping at your windows, you can keep it summery inside with a swimming pool-inspired art print.

Artists, illustrators and photographers have used swimming pools as inspiration the world over. And we have to admit, there’s something alluringly calming about the sight of water – even if it’s restrained by a trendy picture frame.

Here we’ve picked nine entirely different designs with retro, whimsical and minimalist aesthetics, that would look gorgeous in a plethora of homes. One of these striking prints would make a stylish statement positioned above a sofa or fireplace, in your hallway or incorporated into a gallery wall with some of your other favourites.