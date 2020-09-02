Colourful swimming pool art prints to decorate your walls

Posted by for Homeware

Art prints inspired by swimming pools is a trend we’ve seen popping up on many of our favourite homeware websites. Here, we pick out nine of the best to give your walls a dose of eternal sunshine. 

Autumn is here, and although the wind may be nipping at your windows, you can keep it summery inside with a swimming pool-inspired art print. 

Artists, illustrators and photographers have used swimming pools as inspiration the world over.  And we have to admit, there’s something alluringly calming about the sight of water – even if it’s restrained by a trendy picture frame.

Here we’ve picked nine entirely different designs with retro, whimsical and minimalist aesthetics, that would look gorgeous in a plethora of homes. One of these striking prints would make a stylish statement positioned above a sofa or fireplace, in your hallway or incorporated into a gallery wall with some of your other favourites.

You may also like

Affordable art prints to buy for your home, according to print-obsessives

  • Bronte swimming pool poster

    The vivid colour of the pool’s turquoise waters and atmospheric crashing of waves against rock make this photo a real head-turner.  

    Shop swimming pool poster at DESENIO, £23.95

    Buy now

  • Hammock time art print by Lovely Earthlings

    This print says one thing to us: ultimate relaxation. 

    This stylish sunbather is living our dream – laid back and taking things easy in a hammock, next to the bright blue waters of an idyllic pool. Dreamy.

    Shop hammock time art print by Lovely Earthlings at Etsy, £19.77

    Buy now

  • Poolside Gossip by Slim Aarons

    Poolside Gossip is an iconic piece by 20th Century photographer Sim Aarons, which has been mimicked in marketing campaigns and adverts because of its bright, novelty and stereotypically ‘perfect’ aesthetic.

    He worked without stylists or lighting assistants, favouring photographing the rich, influential and famous in their own clothes and surroundings, as we see here. 

    Shop Poolside Gossip by Slim Aarons at Art Republic, £195

    Buy now

  • Amangiri art print by Isabella Feliu

    The bleached tones of this playful illustration will attract pastel-lovers, showing that a holiday-style image doesn’t always need to be in-your-face vibrant.

    It paints a picture of a desert-like scene, where female friends lay in the sun doing little more than simply ‘being’ together.

    Shop Amangiri art print by Isabella Feliu at Society6, £18.77

    Buy now

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: Courtesy of brands 

Topics

Share this article

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.

Recommended by Megan Murray