’Tis the season for making your dinner table look as fabulous as possible. Shop our edit of the best table runners out there.
Tablescaping has been one of the biggest interior design trends of 2020. And, although we’ve loved dressing our tables to the nines all year round (especially experimenting with dinner candles and fancy glassware), there’s no time like Christmas for making meals at home feel like a occasion.
Runners are a fabulous way to up your dining table’s ante. Use alone on a bare table for a relaxed, rustic feel or layer on top of a tablecloth and use the opportunity to mix colours, patterns and textures.
You can also have fun pairing it with napkins, crockery and decorative touches like vases, too.
Shop our edit of the best tablecloths to buy this season, whatever the occasion.
Habitat linen clay brown
Made from 100% Portuguese linen, this textured table runner is inspired by Habitat’s popular linen bedding, which is known for being sumptuously soft.
The slightly crumpled effect, earthy colour and overlock edge detail all contribute to an aesthetic which feels relaxed yet stylish.
Matches Fashion leopard table runner
We’re still not over the animal print trend and really, how could we be, when it looks this good?
Although we often associate a leopard’s spots with shades of golden brown, this cool blue gives the look a chic revamp.
Shop leopard table runner by L’object at Matches Fashion, £90
Bespoke Binny African print table runner
Bespoke Binny is a UK-based textiles brand founded by Natalie Manima and inspired by the vibrant colours and prints of her Ghanaian heritage.
Manima suggests that her colourful runners aren’t just used as a dining table decoration, but look great on coffee tables and TV tables, too.
Shop African print table runner in red royalty fabric at Bespoke Binny, £24.99
Not on the Highstreet velvet table runner
Fancy giving your table a glamorous revamp?
Nothing screams all-out drama more than this elegant velvet table runner in rich emerald green.
It comes in a trio of sizes so you can get the right one for your party size.
Shop velvet table runner at Magpie Decor at Not on the Highstreet, £25
H&M Home glittery cotton table runner
With December just around the corner, the crimson red hue of this tablecloth couldn’t be more timely.
The subtle sparkle which is woven throughout again nods to the party season.
Soho Home
This runner is sure to make your dinner table pop thanks to its rich mustard hue.
It’s been crafted from soft 100% linen with gorgeous tassel details.
Anthropologie Haruka runner
This table runner is giving off some stylish bohemian vibes.
Team it with rattan placemats and lots of greenery in apothecary-style jars.
Nordic House
Create a calming, low-key feel for your dining space with this Scandi-inspired table runner.
The tactile linen features broad natural and off-white stripes.
Next silver velvet table runner
Bring a bit of sparkle to your table with this silver tablecloth.
Its velvet finish feels suitably festive, as do the shiny embellishments covering it.
Images: courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.