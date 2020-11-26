Tablescaping has been one of the biggest interior design trends of 2020. And, although we’ve loved dressing our tables to the nines all year round (especially experimenting with dinner candles and fancy glassware), there’s no time like Christmas for making meals at home feel like a occasion.

Runners are a fabulous way to up your dining table’s ante. Use alone on a bare table for a relaxed, rustic feel or layer on top of a tablecloth and use the opportunity to mix colours, patterns and textures.