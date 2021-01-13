From character’s eccentric behaviour to the outlandish fashion, The Great is brilliantly bizarre. At any moment you might bear witness to Hoult draped in his mother’s pearls, skirt and frothy-necked white shirt, while the next he’ll be shooting a dancing bear as Fanning pets it – for absolutely no reason.

But our favourite maximalist part of the show? The decor. There are lots of visual delights throughout the 10-part drama, but inside the Emperor’s palace are some fabulous examples of more is more.

Think thick, tasselled curtains in jewel colours alongside monochrome chequered flooring and baroque home accessories. Plus, more candles than you can shake a crown at.