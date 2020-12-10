The Queen’s Gambit has wowed audiences with its striking 60s styling and captivating performances. But, one of the most special things about the show has been its ability to uncover the drama and glamour of the world of chess.

Whether you’ve been a chess player for years and feel newly inspired by the show, or have considered this game too traditional for your tastes, a trend for beautiful and unique chess sets has been sparked in the wake of Anya Taylor-Joy’s mesmerising turn as chess prodigy Beth Harmon.