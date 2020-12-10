Been captivated by the style of The Queen’s Gambit? Get some of that chess magic for yourself.
The Queen’s Gambit has wowed audiences with its striking 60s styling and captivating performances. But, one of the most special things about the show has been its ability to uncover the drama and glamour of the world of chess.
Whether you’ve been a chess player for years and feel newly inspired by the show, or have considered this game too traditional for your tastes, a trend for beautiful and unique chess sets has been sparked in the wake of Anya Taylor-Joy’s mesmerising turn as chess prodigy Beth Harmon.
In fact, regardless of whether you fancy trying your hand at this complicated game or not, chess sets are gaining popularity as design features simply as an ornate and interesting home accessory. Which means that even those who are purely interested in their interior design kudos, are getting involved too.
We’re seeing lots of unique, eccentric takes on the classic beige and black pieces from incredible designers and independent makers. Here, we’ve picked out the most stylish chess sets to shop now.
Anthroplogie Skyline London chess set
This architectural set gives homage to the London skyline with chess pieces which have been carved in the image of landmarks such as the shard or the London eye.
The monochrome aesthetic is sharp and striking, making it a fantastic design feature as well as a game to play.
Smallable Schach chess set
With its bright colour scheme, this limewood chess set has a retro edge.
The rounded pieces and informal feel give it a playful edge, disrupting the notion that chess is always stiff or traditional.
Etsy pastel handmade chess set
This chess set has an almost candy-wrapper aesthetic with popping orange hues next to sunshine yellows.
It is designed, manufactured and handmade in Britain and includes a double thickness acrylic board with inlaid pastel orange and lemon yellow tiles and two full sets of acrylic chess pieces.
Wolf & Badger Cyclamen lazy days travel chess set
Long train journey ahead? How about bringing this beautiful travel chess set with you for the ride.
It’s made from calfskin leather with a suede interior and the pieces fit neatly into a pocket at one end allowing the game to roll up and be tied with the leather strings.
Shop Cyclamen lazy days travel chess set at Wolf & Badger, £175
Printworks PLAY chess
This bright chess set gets top style points from us, with a dynamic look that draws the eye.
Its makers even suggest it would look great positioned next to a stack of your favourite fashion magazines.
Etsy onyx chess set
Although this chess set has a modern twist thanks to its pretty pink hue, the onyx and marble used to create it has a regal feel.
It has been ornately hand carved and will last for years to come.
Selfridges Jonathan Adler chess set
American brand Jonathan Adler created this chess set, yes for function, but also as a piece of art for your home.
Its oversized cubist pieces are inspired by the glamour of 70s fashion designer Halston.
Images: Printworks / courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.