If your home could use an injection of colour, then you’re going to love spring’s latest homeware trend.

Tie-dye is making a comeback. No longer relegated to bygone eras like the 70s, this swirling pattern has been pulled firmly into 2021 and it isn’t going anywhere.

From pastel-hued bedsheets and pillows with a dreamy feel to vivid, citrus yellow paired with stark white for a minimalist look, there are plenty of different ways to pull off this aesthetic.