Tie-dye homeware is the retro decor trend to shop now

Get this retro trend for your home with our edit of the best tie-dye accessories and soft furnishings.

If your home could use an injection of colour, then you’re going to love spring’s latest homeware trend

Tie-dye is making a comeback. No longer relegated to bygone eras like the 70s, this swirling pattern has been pulled firmly into 2021 and it isn’t going anywhere. 

From pastel-hued bedsheets and pillows with a dreamy feel to vivid, citrus yellow paired with stark white for a minimalist look, there are plenty of different ways to pull off this aesthetic.  

While tie-dye is particularly suited to soft furnishings, we’ve found trinket boxes, vases and mugs so that you can try the look in your home in whatever way works best for you. 

Keep scrolling for the coolest, most colourful home accessories out there right now.

  • Anthropologie tie-dye throw blanket

    Tie dye blanket
    Tie-dye home accessories: Anthropologie

    Spring has sprung, but knowing the UK there’ll be a few more chilly evenings yet. 

    For snuggling on the sofa or dressing the end of a bed, this pastel throw blanket is just perfect.

    Shop tie-dye throw blanket at Anthropologie, £78

  • Ellelyne Eko tie and dye cushion

    Ellelyne’s cushions are seriously divine, each one crafted by hand by an artisan in India. 

    This happy, sunshiny colour will brighten up your living room.

    Shop Eko tie and dye cushion at Ellelyne, £45

  • Urban Outfitters Dreamy duvet cover set

    Tie-dye

    This Urban Outfitters bedding set looks like sleeping in a cloud. 

    The fluid pattern and dreamy colour palettes are just so pretty.

    Shop Dreamy duvet set at Urban Outfitters, £35

  • Oliver Bonas Jada turquoise ceramic mug

    Blue and pink mug
    Tie dye homeware: Oliver Bonas mug

    This eye-catching mug has a blue reactive glaze, which makes beautiful patterns when put in a kiln.

    The gold foil rim is also a nice design feature, and pops against the mug’s deep shade.

    Shop Jada turquoise ceramic mug at Oliver Bonas, £16

  • Jungalow tie-dye notebook

    Ready to write your summer bucket list? This fabric-covered notebook is just the thing to do it in.

    It’s filled with plain, recycled paper pages for lots of dreaming and doodling.

    Shop tie-dye notebook at Jungalow, £20

  • Barker and Stonehouse tie-dye hanging drapes

    If you’re the kind of organised person who swaps your curtains according to the season, this pair is great for the warmer months. 

    With light, breezy fabric they’ll look lovely with sunshine coming in through the windows.

    Shop tie-dye hanging drapes at Barker and Stonehouse, £80

  • Etsy jesmonite trinket box

    Tie-dye pink and blue box
    Tie-dye homeware: box

    While this sweet trinket box isn’t fabric, it does have a tie-dye feel. 

    The mix of colours and uneven pattern make it a cute way to nod at the trend.

    Shop jesmonite trinket box at Etsy, £18

  • Fy! boho blue cushion

    Pop this traditional tie-dye pillow on an accent chair for real wow factor.

    Not only is it double-sided, but it’s hand cut and sewn to order.

    Shop boho blue cushion at Fy!, from £29

  • Atelier Saucier tie-dye napkins

    Tablescaping is the trend we’ve all been trying throughout lockdown, so why not combine these two in-vogue ideas with some stylish tie-dye napkins. 

    Made with denim linen, they’re soft to the touch and are made in LA, USA.

    Shop tie-dye denim napkins at Atelier Saucier, £88

  • La Redoute tie-dye vase

    La Redoute is like an encyclopedia of homeware, with hundreds of designs to achieve pretty much any trend. 

    This pretty vase is inspired by tie-dye, but still feels sleek enough to work with a more minimalist decor.

    Shop tie-dye vase at La Redoute, £15

  • The Cornrow Ayo festival plant hanger

    The colours and skirt detail of this plant hanger is supposed to represent vibrancy and movement.

    It has been handmade with a design that is inspired by Black culture and heritage.

    Shop plant hanger at The Cornrow, £25

Images: courtesy of brands

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a senior digital writer for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about homeware (particularly candles), travel, food trends, restaurants and all the wonderful things London has to offer.

