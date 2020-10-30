2020 has certainly not been the year for holidays. But, although dreams of far-flung beach getaways are on hold for now, it’s still possible to get a taste of that wanderlust at home with these beautiful art prints.

From illustrations of African landscapes to photographs of stylish Parisian streets, hanging the world on your wall is a fun way to quench your wanderlust.

What’s more, this trend is particularly popping up among independent artists, who are using travel as a muse at a time when we’re not able to explore new places. And who doesn’t love supporting small businesses, especially at a time like this?

Keep scrolling for 11 beautiful art prints inspired by the world around us, as a little reminder that, one day, we will be able to get out there and see it again.