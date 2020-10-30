Enjoy these 11 joyful art prints from illustrators, artists and photographers inspired by travel.
2020 has certainly not been the year for holidays. But, although dreams of far-flung beach getaways are on hold for now, it’s still possible to get a taste of that wanderlust at home with these beautiful art prints.
From illustrations of African landscapes to photographs of stylish Parisian streets, hanging the world on your wall is a fun way to quench your wanderlust.
What’s more, this trend is particularly popping up among independent artists, who are using travel as a muse at a time when we’re not able to explore new places. And who doesn’t love supporting small businesses, especially at a time like this?
Keep scrolling for 11 beautiful art prints inspired by the world around us, as a little reminder that, one day, we will be able to get out there and see it again.
Paris photo print
Emily in Paris fans will love this art print which pictures the famous Café de Flore, a spot which Emily and Gabriel discuss in the show.
It’s from a collection of images shot by London-based photographer Victoria Metaxa.
Millennial Pink art print
Brighten up your walls with this colourful print, designed and manufactured in house by Honeymoon Hotel.
Honeymoon Hotel is the place to get a pop of pink for your walls, capturing shots from all over the world that often feature this rosy hue.
Barcelona Villa art print
The evenings may be drawing in but you can hold onto summer with this Barcelona-inspired print.
The mix of earthy, muted tones has a stylish, laid-back feel.
Shop Barcelona Villa art print at TheEverydayPrintCo, £24.74
COPENHAGEN art print
Astrid Wilson’s flower market prints are all over Instagram right now, adorning the walls of all our favourite influencer’s homes.
Each one is inspired by a different place. From Copenhagen (pictured here) to Tokyo, there are 12 cities currently to choose from.
Ethiopian Ravine art print
Emma Hall’s creative art prints feature gorgeous colours and unique influences – we particularly love her collection inspired by Greek mythology.
Here, she takes uses an Ethiopian landscape as her muse, to create an image of beautiful scenery.
Amsterdam in the Spring art print
Amsterdam’s unique architecture is perfectly suited to a sweet watercolour-style print like this.
From the pastel hues to the tulips in the foreground, it’s just like a postcard.
Shop Amsterdam in the Spring art print by Sabina Fenn Illustration at Society 6, £12
Breakfast with a View art print
This glamorous scene is giving us serious wanderlust.
When you’re stuck on sofa, working from your laptop and wishing you were on holiday, this is the print to take you there mentally.
Shop Breakfast with a View art print by Nawaal Illustrations, £15
London art print
Celebrate London and all its fabulousness with this joyful print, which captures a bright balloon installation.
Barcelona travel poster
This graphic print highlights Barcelona’s most famous landmarks and architecture.
It would make for a great gift for anyone who loves the city.
Shop Barcelona travel poster by Henry Rivers at Desenio, £13.95
Temple Bar print
Dublin’s Temple Bar is known for being a lively hub of music and socialising, which this pretty print allows you to have a little piece of.
Lake Baikal
Nina Cosford is an illustrator whose charming drawings often depict the hilarious cliches that many women can relate to.
Here, though, she takes us to a frosty Siberian lake, in a sea of calming blues.
Images: courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.