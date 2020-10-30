11 art prints inspired by travel to satisfy your wanderlust

Enjoy these 11 joyful art prints from illustrators, artists and photographers inspired by travel.

2020 has certainly not been the year for holidays. But, although dreams of far-flung beach getaways are on hold for now, it’s still possible to get a taste of that wanderlust at home with these beautiful art prints.

From illustrations of African landscapes to photographs of stylish Parisian streets, hanging the world on your wall is a fun way to quench your wanderlust.

What’s more, this trend is particularly popping up among independent artists, who are using travel as a muse at a time when we’re not able to explore new places. And who doesn’t love supporting small businesses, especially at a time like this?

Keep scrolling for 11 beautiful art prints inspired by the world around us, as a little reminder that, one day, we will be able to get out there and see it again. 

  • Paris photo print

    Emily in Paris fans will love this art print which pictures the famous Café de Flore, a spot which Emily and Gabriel discuss in the show.

    It’s from a collection of images shot by London-based photographer Victoria Metaxa.

    Shop Paris photo print at VictoriasSecret, £15

  • Millennial Pink art print

    Brighten up your walls with this colourful print, designed and manufactured in house by Honeymoon Hotel.

    Honeymoon Hotel is the place to get a pop of pink for your walls, capturing shots from all over the world that often feature this rosy hue.

    Shop Millennial Pink at Honeymoon Hotel, £10

  • Barcelona Villa art print

    The evenings may be drawing in but you can hold onto summer with this Barcelona-inspired print. 

    The mix of earthy, muted tones has a stylish, laid-back feel.

    Shop Barcelona Villa art print at TheEverydayPrintCo, £24.74

  • COPENHAGEN art print

    Astrid Wilson’s flower market prints are all over Instagram right now, adorning the walls of all our favourite influencer’s homes.

    Each one is inspired by a different place. From Copenhagen (pictured here) to Tokyo, there are 12 cities currently to choose from.

    Shop COPENHAGEN art print at Astrid Wilson, £35

