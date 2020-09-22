This unique ceramic trend will give your home a dose of personality. Here are nine of our favourite head vases to shop right now.
When it comes to beautiful vases, we don’t discriminate – we love them all. Minimalist, wonky-shaped, inspired by history, brightly coloured, patterned or plain, there are so many options and all of them add something different.
If you really want to make a statement, though, and give your home a real dose of character, then why not try the trend which sees vases transformed into human form? We’re not talking about bums and boobs, although this has been a huge ceramic trend, and one we’re still very keen on. These vases represent faces, heads and features, which offer personality and more often than not, have a deeper meaning.
What we really love about this trend, though, is that unlike other vessels these vases aren’t simply a place to put flowers. Oh no, these vases are part of the arrangement and become half of the picture, as flowers and plants come to look like floral headdresses on these ceramic visages.
So, bring your decor to life and invest in this unique vase trend.
Paper flower vase Janus
This Spanish brand uses Roman mythology to inspire its striking designs.
This vase is made from special waterproof paper and is intended as a tribute to the ancient and sophisticated art of ceramics.
Stoneware vase
This minimalist head-shaped vase has proved very popular already, with lots of H&M customers taking to social media to show how they’ve styled theirs.
We particularly like the vase’s pensive look and gleaming finish.
Large Grecian bust pot
This Greek-inspired vase is perfect for history lovers and would create a sense of ages gone by in your home.
It’s handmade and hand-painted using cement, so ideal for indoor or outdoor use.
Tan ceramic head planter
We love the tiny cracks and variation in colour that runs all over this vase, giving it an injection of character.
Ceramic vase
This playful vase makes for an interesting design feature with or without a plant sitting in it.
Its unfinished, bumpy texture has an authentic look, fitting on any ceramic piece.
Human face ceramic flower pot
Give this ceramic head a pretty flower crown.
Fill it with brightly coloured blooms and botanicals to make an impact.
Kore head vase
Each of Sophia-Enjoy Thinking’s pieces are handmade in Athens, Greece, and often take inspiration from the country’s mythology.
This vase represents Kore, also known as Persephone, who is the goddess of grain and agriculture.
Shop Kore head vase by Sophia-Enjoy Thinking at Wolf & Badger, £114
Ceramic doodle woman's face vase
This playful vase would be a cute way to decorate shelves, a bookcase or dresser-top.
We think she looks lovely bearing a Chinese money plant or aloe vera.
Frida Kahlo ceramic vase
This vase comes up large, so it’s a striking, vibrant way to make a statement in any room.
It’s made from gloss-glazed ceramic and so it isn’t waterproof and is best for filling with colourful artificial flowers.
Images: courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.