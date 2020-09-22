When it comes to beautiful vases, we don’t discriminate – we love them all. Minimalist, wonky-shaped, inspired by history, brightly coloured, patterned or plain, there are so many options and all of them add something different.

If you really want to make a statement, though, and give your home a real dose of character, then why not try the trend which sees vases transformed into human form? We’re not talking about bums and boobs, although this has been a huge ceramic trend, and one we’re still very keen on. These vases represent faces, heads and features, which offer personality and more often than not, have a deeper meaning.