Home accessories to shop now: 8 arched window-style wall mirrors

Posted by for Homeware

Arched window-style mirrors are being shared everywhere, but there’s more than one way to pull off this timeless trend. Here’s eight of our favourites to shop now.

Balanced up against a wall, atop of a chest of drawers or mounted high on the wall; we’ve seen these arched window-style mirrors styled in every which way. 

The style is recognisable by an arched or pronounced top half of the mirror, with middle sections divided like panes of glass. But let us tell you, there’s plenty of room for interpretation. Some brands, for example, have mimicked gothic architecture and church windows while others have created an industrial aesthetic.

Whichever suits your home the most, these arched mirror-style windows are being shared across our Instagram and Pinterest feeds thanks to their interesting look. After all, a circular or rectangular mirror has its place, but this style certainly feels like a unique step-up if you don’t fancy something quite so generic.

Here we’ve picked out eight mirrors which tap into this trend but in a multitude of ways. Enjoy.

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands 

Topics

Share this article

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.