Arched window-style mirrors are being shared everywhere, but there’s more than one way to pull off this timeless trend. Here’s eight of our favourites to shop now.
Balanced up against a wall, atop of a chest of drawers or mounted high on the wall; we’ve seen these arched window-style mirrors styled in every which way.
The style is recognisable by an arched or pronounced top half of the mirror, with middle sections divided like panes of glass. But let us tell you, there’s plenty of room for interpretation. Some brands, for example, have mimicked gothic architecture and church windows while others have created an industrial aesthetic.
Whichever suits your home the most, these arched mirror-style windows are being shared across our Instagram and Pinterest feeds thanks to their interesting look. After all, a circular or rectangular mirror has its place, but this style certainly feels like a unique step-up if you don’t fancy something quite so generic.
Here we’ve picked out eight mirrors which tap into this trend but in a multitude of ways. Enjoy.
Arch mirror
This striking mirror has ornate detailing and a traditional design which hints at the type of windows you might find in a church.
It’s rustic yet elegant, and can be used inside or outdoors to make a statement.
Arched window effect mirror
The distressed, grey borders of this arched mirror give it a shabby chic feel.
We think it would look great with furniture of a similar ilk, particularly pieces in shades of light grey, blue and off-white.
Aurora pink glass dressing table mirror
The beautiful curved shape at the top of this mirror ticks the arched mirror trend.
While the three, folding, Venetian-style panels make it a practical choice if you need a mirror for your boudoir.
Shop aurora pink glass dressing table mirror at Oliver Bonas, £195
Antique gold arched window-style mirror
We defy anyone to walk into a room decorated with this wow-factor mirror and not to be taken by it.
Tall and eye-catching, it’s a stunning piece which works with an ‘antique country’ vibe.
Shop antique gold arched window-style mirror at Rockett St George, £95
Off-white arch paned mirror
Although the arched window mirror look is often given a vintage twist, Rose & Grey have pulled off the trend in a minimalist-friendly way.
The clean white frame offers something different to the usual black or metallic options, and the design is perfectly symmetrical.
Virginia ornate church mirror
Not for the faint-hearted, this gorgeous mirror has ornate, gothic undertones which would work beautifully in a house with period features and character.
Mini raindrop copper mirror
This gorgeous little home accessory veers in a different direction to the other mirrors, but still rings true to that unique shape.
It’s a brilliant nod to the trend if you don’t fancy financially investing in something huge, either.
Large black metal arched garden mirror
This mirror has a black metal frame which is lightly distressed in gold leaf, giving it a luxurious edge.
Prop it up inside or outside for a practical yet beautiful statement.
Shop large black metal arched garden mirror at Not on the Highstreet, £199
Images: courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.