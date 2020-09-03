Balanced up against a wall, atop of a chest of drawers or mounted high on the wall; we’ve seen these arched window-style mirrors styled in every which way.

The style is recognisable by an arched or pronounced top half of the mirror, with middle sections divided like panes of glass. But let us tell you, there’s plenty of room for interpretation. Some brands, for example, have mimicked gothic architecture and church windows while others have created an industrial aesthetic.

Whichever suits your home the most, these arched mirror-style windows are being shared across our Instagram and Pinterest feeds thanks to their interesting look. After all, a circular or rectangular mirror has its place, but this style certainly feels like a unique step-up if you don’t fancy something quite so generic.