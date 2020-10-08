Our edit of eight gorgeous washed linen home accessories to shop now.
Right now in the interior design world, we’re going to great lengths to pull off a look which looks entirely ‘natural’. Because, in the same way, we’ve always loved the ‘no make-up make-up’ look, we want homeware which feels undone and uncontrived.
This means we’re obsessed with filling our homes with ecru ceramics from independent artists, bearing the bumpy, unfinished look of its handmade heritage. And we’re into dried grasses and plants, earthy tones and anything that will make our houses feel like a relaxing sanctuary, too.
Now, though, the latest must-have item to achieve this aesthetic is washed linen.
From washed linen tablecloths and bedsheets to cushions and curtains, this loose, breezy fabric boasts an effortlessly crumpled look, and we love it.
If you love it too, shop our edit of the best washed linen soft furnishings and home accessories.
Laura cushion
This soft cushion is handmade in Los Angeles in lovely, calming blue tones.
Pair it with other neutral-hued accessories like an oatmeal throw or pale grey scatter cushions.
Pink clay washed linen tablecloth
Parisian concept store Merci-Merci has a whole range of washed linen accessories, but the perfect pink hue of this tablecloth has stolen our hearts.
Pop a vase of yellow craspedia flowers on the table for a striking tablescape.
Washed linen tea towel caramel
This chic tea towel is about to make your kitchen a whole lot cuter.
It’s striped with colours of caramel brown, taupe, charcoal grey and khaki green.
Shop washed linen tea towel caramel by Gabrielle Paris at Smallable, £23
Rosa linen table runner
Make a statement on your dining table with this ochre runner.
Using a table runner is a great way to create a focal point for your table, to position candlesticks or small vases of flowers.
Washed linen cushion cover
H&M Home has a whole range of washed linen cushion covers in hues such as beige, anthracite grey and light brown.
We’ve fallen for this moss green hue, though, which would look stylish decorating your bed.
Raspberry linen duvet cover
Piglet’s signature fabric is made from 100% natural stonewashed French flax, which gets softer and softer with wear.
Plus, you don’t need to bother ironing them because they look great naturally crumpled.
Terracotta duvet cover
Create an earthy aesthetic in your bedroom with this terracotta duvet cover from Zara Home.
The washed linen fabric has a textured feel, which complements the colour just-so.
Washed linen cushion cover
This cushion is part of Zara Home’s JOIN LIFE range.
This range is all about promoting sustainably grown European linen which is farmed using a natural irrigation system with no genetically modified seeds or defoliants, designed to be respectful of water and to help protect the environment.
