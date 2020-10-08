Right now in the interior design world, we’re going to great lengths to pull off a look which looks entirely ‘natural’. Because, in the same way, we’ve always loved the ‘no make-up make-up’ look, we want homeware which feels undone and uncontrived.

This means we’re obsessed with filling our homes with ecru ceramics from independent artists, bearing the bumpy, unfinished look of its handmade heritage. And we’re into dried grasses and plants, earthy tones and anything that will make our houses feel like a relaxing sanctuary, too.