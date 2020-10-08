Washed linen cushions, bed sheets and table cloths to shop now

Our edit of eight gorgeous washed linen home accessories to shop now.

Right now in the interior design world, we’re going to great lengths to pull off a look which looks entirely ‘natural’. Because, in the same way, we’ve always loved the ‘no make-up make-up’ look, we want homeware which feels undone and uncontrived. 

This means we’re obsessed with filling our homes with ecru ceramics from independent artists, bearing the bumpy, unfinished look of its handmade heritage. And we’re into dried grasses and plants, earthy tones and anything that will make our houses feel like a relaxing sanctuary, too.

Now, though, the latest must-have item to achieve this aesthetic is washed linen. 

From washed linen tablecloths and bedsheets to cushions and curtains, this loose, breezy fabric boasts an effortlessly crumpled look, and we love it.

If you love it too, shop our edit of the best washed linen soft furnishings and home accessories.

  • Washed linen cushion cover

    H&M Home has a whole range of washed linen cushion covers in hues such as beige, anthracite grey and light brown. 

    We’ve fallen for this moss green hue, though, which would look stylish decorating your bed.

    Shop washed linen cushion cover at H&M Home, £8.99

  • Raspberry linen duvet cover

    Piglet’s signature fabric is made from 100% natural stonewashed French flax, which gets softer and softer with wear.

    Plus, you don’t need to bother ironing them because they look great naturally crumpled. 

    Shop raspberry linen duvet cover at Piglet, £160

  • Terracotta duvet cover

    Create an earthy aesthetic in your bedroom with this terracotta duvet cover from Zara Home.

    The washed linen fabric has a textured feel, which complements the colour just-so.

    Shop terracotta duvet cover at Zara Home, from £79.99

  • Washed linen cushion cover

    This cushion is part of Zara Home’s JOIN LIFE range.

    This range is all about promoting sustainably grown European linen which is farmed using a natural irrigation system with no genetically modified seeds or defoliants, designed to be respectful of water and to help protect the environment.

    Shop washed linen cushion cover at Zara Home, £19.99

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.