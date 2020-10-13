Wooden home accessories to shop now for rustic interior styling

Posted by for Homeware

Our edit of the unique wooden home accessories to give your interior the final finesse. 

The best bit about transforming a room is picking out the finishing touches. Painting your walls the colour of the moment sounds fun until you’ve got arm ache, and unpacking (or putting together) furniture can be quite a drag.

But, how about shopping for unique ornaments to decorate the space? That’s more like it. Especially when those purchases are from interesting independent brands and add something special to the interior set-up.

We’re loving the wave of wooden objects and trinkets that we’re seeing in both big stores and from lesser-known designers at the moment. Some are perfect for creating a rustic vibe, while others have a playful feel to them. Many are hand carved and crafted from beautiful materials such as mango or acacia wood, making them pieces to treasure for years to come.

Shop our edit of wooden home accessories for rustic interior styling below and bag yourself something special for your place. 

You may also like

Washed linen cushions, bed sheets and table cloths to shop now

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.