Our edit of the unique wooden home accessories to give your interior the final finesse.
The best bit about transforming a room is picking out the finishing touches. Painting your walls the colour of the moment sounds fun until you’ve got arm ache, and unpacking (or putting together) furniture can be quite a drag.
But, how about shopping for unique ornaments to decorate the space? That’s more like it. Especially when those purchases are from interesting independent brands and add something special to the interior set-up.
We’re loving the wave of wooden objects and trinkets that we’re seeing in both big stores and from lesser-known designers at the moment. Some are perfect for creating a rustic vibe, while others have a playful feel to them. Many are hand carved and crafted from beautiful materials such as mango or acacia wood, making them pieces to treasure for years to come.
Shop our edit of wooden home accessories for rustic interior styling below and bag yourself something special for your place.
Circle wood jar
This handcrafted acacia wooden jar is a lovely way to keep all of your bits and bobs tidy.
Intended as either storage or just stylish decoration for a countertop, we like that each one is unique.
Cubebot Rubix cube
Inspired by Japanese Shinto Kumi-ki puzzles, this beechwood Rubix cube robot statue is both for show and for fun.
Invite dinner party guests to fold it down into a perfect cube as a post-dessert game.
Large bird ornament
ARCHITECTMADE is a brilliant platform which brings together a range of designers and their unique home accessories.
We love this intriguing little bird, which would make a nice finishing touch to a dresser top or bookshelf.
Shop large bird ornament designed by Kristian Vedel for ARCHITECTMADE at John Lewis & Partners, £55
Candle holder
At 61cm high, this candle holder made from mango wood is quite the piece.
Position it in the centre of a circular table for a statement focal point which stands tall and proud.
Salt and pepper shakers
These salt and pepper shakers are crafted from acacia wood, in a gorgeous deep brown hue with a satisfyingly smooth finish.
We love that they combine beauty and practicality.
Rosemary cake stand
How beautiful is this cake stand?
It’s hand-carved from mango wood with floral engraving, making for an eye-catching decoration whether it’s got a cake on top or not.
Wooden candlestick
These rustic acacia wood candlesticks are just begging for a spot on your dining table.
Create a luxurious night-time look and team them with long, black candles.
Rainbow lacquer rainbow boxes
Matilda Goad is the master of decorative trinkets (we’re particularly in love with her shell bowls).
Handmade in Italy with specially selected stained wood, this colourful box is just what a plain side table needs.
