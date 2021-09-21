Decorating with animal print may not be the first choice for many, but rather than going for block colours or feature walls, why not dot some zebra flare around your home instead?

Whether you want to go all out with matching zebra printed duvets, pillows and throws, or opt for something a little more understated and practical in the kitchenware department, zebra print is just all-round fun. And if the monochromatic classic zebra print doesn’t tick the right boxes, perhaps a kick of colour can persuade you to give this trend a whirl.