Animal printed homeware may sound like a garish option but trust in the process – zebra print is here to liven up your home decor.
Decorating with animal print may not be the first choice for many, but rather than going for block colours or feature walls, why not dot some zebra flare around your home instead?
Whether you want to go all out with matching zebra printed duvets, pillows and throws, or opt for something a little more understated and practical in the kitchenware department, zebra print is just all-round fun. And if the monochromatic classic zebra print doesn’t tick the right boxes, perhaps a kick of colour can persuade you to give this trend a whirl.
Curiouser & Curiouser zebra-print lampshade
Lampshades don’t have to be boring and this one will surely liven up any plain-coloured space in your home.
Shop Curiouser & Curiouser zebra-print lampshade at Trouva, £95
Never Fully Dressed rainbow zebra print blanket
Snuggle down on the sofa or adorn your bed with this vibrant number for a colourful take on the zebra-print trend.
Shop Never Fully Dressed rainbow zebra print blanket at Selfridges, £34
Dorothy Perkins zebra plate
Your morning toast just got a whole lot more fun with the addition of this adorable plate. An easy way to inject this trend into your kitchenware.
Roberto Cavalli zebra print tray
With high-shine black lacquered wood and a zebra printed base, this tray would be the ultimate luxurious way to enjoy breakfast in bed.
Quail zebra jug
Whether you use it to pour water from or fill it up with fresh flowers, this jug is a lovely nod to the trend.
Matalan succulent in zebra pot
Have you ever seen a more adorable way to showcase a plant? A perfect option for any plant lovers out there.
Dunelm zebra rug
If you have a relatively plain space to liven up with print, this rug is the perfect option and sure to be a focal point of any room.
Biba zebra duvet cover
Zebra print and silk? This duvet cover is the stuff of zebra dreams.
Namoh zebra colours cushion
Instantly inject a pop of colour and print onto any sofa with this gorgeous cushion.
