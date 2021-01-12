Whether you’re fascinated by your star sign or not, the night sky does have a certain appeal. It’s full of mystery, magic and it provides beautiful inspiration aesthetically, too.

That certainly seems the case with homeware brands and interior designers at the moment anyway, who have been mimicking the zodiac in designs for cushions, throws, candles and much more.

We’ve gathered together some of the most enchanting home accessories bearing reference to astrology, from big names and independents, to give your place a touch of the celestial.