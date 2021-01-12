All of our favourite homeware brands are looking to the stars for inspiration right now. Enter: our astrology-themed edit for the most magical decor pieces out there.
Whether you’re fascinated by your star sign or not, the night sky does have a certain appeal. It’s full of mystery, magic and it provides beautiful inspiration aesthetically, too.
That certainly seems the case with homeware brands and interior designers at the moment anyway, who have been mimicking the zodiac in designs for cushions, throws, candles and much more.
We’ve gathered together some of the most enchanting home accessories bearing reference to astrology, from big names and independents, to give your place a touch of the celestial.
Flamingo Candles zodiac candle
Each of these hand-poured natural soy wax candles is decorated with a different sign of the zodiac, complete with a white gloss lid which is engraved with the star sign’s name, too.
You can choose between six enchanting fragrances including frangipani and sparkling lemon, lavender and camomile, orange pekoe tea, plum blossom, rose velvet and precious oud, white tea and mint.
Shop Flamingo Candles zodiac candle at Notonthehighstreet, £14
Wolf & Badger Libra art print
This libra star sign print is from the Constellation series of illustrations by award-winning British artist Emily Carter.
It is hand-drawn and is inspired by stars, space and what lies further than our gaze can see.
Matches Fashion Cancer linen napkins
Luxe linen fabric? Tick. Popping colour clash? Tick. Zodiac reference? Tick. This set of two napkins from Gergei Erdei has everything you need for a stylishly laid table.
They are printed with a hand-drawn illustration of a crab with an all-seeing eye on its shell to represent the Cancer zodiac symbol.
House of Hackney Triplicity cushion
This gorgeous cushion is crafted in England from British velvet and illustrated with the three earth signs – Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn – for their association with traits of kindness and dependability.
Capricorn: Seeing Stars by Stella Andromeda
Stella Andromeda’s aesthetically pleasing range of books gives a modern spin to these ancient beliefs.
Plus, they look stunning positioned on a coffee table.
Shop Capricorn: Seeing Stars by Stella Andromeda at Liberty London, £8.99
Fornasetti Astronomici Bianco candle
This scented candle has been created in Grasse, France, and is decorated with an astronomical design inspired by the works of Piero Fornasetti from 1955.
Its fragrance is full of depth with a heady, smokey twist including notes of thyme, lavender, cedarwood, incense, birch and labdanum.
Urban Outfitters astrology throw blanket
Get the astrology look quickly with this woven blanket which can be used to accessorise a bed, chair or sofa.
It is made from cotton and features all of the symbols of the zodiac, with a cool fringed finish.
That Very Night moon print
They say the stars tell a story, so why not get a print which represents part of yours?
That Very Night looks at the pattern of the stars on a night of your choosing, whether that’s the date you met your best friend or got your dream job.
Anthropologie Karen Mabon zodiac scarf
Scarf art has been big this year, and so we’ve always got one eye looking out for those which would look great in a frame.
This colour scarf is from London-based illustrator Karen Mabon and made from silk.
Shop Karen Mabon zodiac scarf at Anthropologie, £30 (was £48)
Etsy Cosmic Babe zodiac candle
Cosmic babes, step this way: we’ve found the candle of your dreams. ThePoshShopCo has a candle for every star sign with unique scents and packaging for each, too.
We love the sound of Aquarius’s blackberry, rain and amber fragrance, as well as its illustrated packaging.
Shop ThePoshShopCo cosmic babe zodiac candle at Etsy, £18.46
Junique constellation bed linen
Take the stars to bed with you, with this constellation from Junique.
We love the contrast between the muted pink hue and grainy, charcoal grey, which is sure to make your bedroom decor look out of this world.
Images: courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.